Exciting Winter Carnival ready to go at Callaghan Park

GUILTY PLEA: Jockey Zoe White has been suspended for six weeks.

GUILTY PLEA: Jockey Zoe White has been suspended for six weeks. MATT HARRIS

HORSE RACING: The grounds surrounding Callaghan Park racecourse have been the cynosure of activity this week hosting the Rocky Super Fair as well as Saturday's commencement of the Winter Racing Carnival.

The Girls Grammar School (GGS) race day on Saturday, which has attracted buoyant entries, is the opener of the five days of Winter Carnival Racing in Rockhampton.

Next week features the Tattersall's Sprint on the Friday as well as the time-honoured Tattersalls Cup on Sunday, June 24.

With 76 horses nominated for the six-card GGS on Saturday, exciting racing is assured for the big crowd expected.

Rockhampton Jockey Club's busy events organiser Kelly Suli said some 600 guests would attend two functions hosted by the GGS.

"This year they have promoted two event-packages with one to be set-up in the old betting ring which is a first for the GGS. Some magnificent prizes are on offer for the associated Fashions on the Field,” Suli said.

As well a Chandon Rose Luncheon will be held in the Grandstand@Callaghan Park.

"Tickets are still available at $50 each for this function which includes general admission; reserved table offering a two-course meal and complimentary glass of Chandon Rose,” Suli said.

"Tickets can be arranged through contacting the RJC on 4937 4000 or through email at kelly@rjc.com.au.”

The feature race on Saturday is the $20K heat of the Winter Provincial Sprinters Series BM 70 (1200m) whereby the winner qualifies for a $100,000 final at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday, June 30.

Trainer Kevin Hansen with Casino Thoughts, the top weight for the Winter Provincial Sprinters Series BM 70 (1200m). Chris Ison ROK120717chorse1

Not surprisingly a classy field of 15 nominations was received with the top-weight being the Kevin Hansen trained Casino Thoughts on 63.5kg.

Recent winners Shrouded; Close The Beaches; Rocky Supreme; Cyclone Fugitive; Malkara; Media Vite and Shigeru Mahogany are among the entries as well as some talented newcomers to the area.

John Wigginton's gifted juvenile Diamond Account is set to resume in Saturday's QTIS 2YO Maiden (1200m).

Diamond Account (b f 2 Albrecht-Brides Account x Secret Savings) is a graduate of the 2107 Capricornia Yearling Sales and she has produced three corker runs from as many starts.

On debut on February 16 she was third behind boom filly of that time in Brook's Pleasure before being runner-up to another talented female in Gypsy Toff at Callaghan Park on March 8.

Then in the rich Capricornia 2YO Yearling Sales Classic (1200m) on April 7, Diamond Account was considered unlucky in astute circles when flashing home to be runner-up by half a length behind Wicked Ways.

Unquestionably she is the best performed in Saturday's race with match fitness her biggest hurdle to overcome against some handy juveniles with race fitness and placings on their side.

The scarcity of jockeys domiciled in Rockhampton has suffered another blow through the six weeks suspension of apprentice Zoe White from a recent race-related Mackay incident on May 26.

The stewards report stated White pleaded guilty to an improper riding charge and was suspended from midnight June 9 until July 21.

As it stands White will still be ineligible to ride this year's Rockhampton Winter Carnival.