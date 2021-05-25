Exclusion zone remains in place at Callide Power Station

LATEST 6.30PM: Residents across Queensland have been warned further power outages could be in store Tuesday evening as emergency services remain on scene responding to an explosion and fire at the Callide C Power Station at Biloela.

The Australian Energy Market Operator advised that some customers in Queensland may experience further outages, but essential services such as hospitals, transport networks, ports, airports and other key infrastructure would stay online.

Energy Minister Mick de Brenni thanked Queenslanders for their patience and understanding.

“I’m thankful no one was injured in this incident and we’re working hard to resolve these unprecedented issues as quickly as we can,” the Minister said.

“AEMO have advised this should be resolved by 9.30pm.

“The best way to ensure this is done as quickly as possible is to conserve energy use.

“If you and your family are in a position to, please consider conserving energy by turning off appliances, heaters and reverse-cycle air conditioning.

“Commercial and industrial users can also contribute to the effort by reducing energy use where it’s safe to do so.

“Importantly, this may affect traffic lights so it is important people stay off roads unless absolutely necessary. If you are on the roads, be careful.”

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman could not provide a further update to the situation on scene.

CS Energy is expected to speak with media on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE 5PM: Central Queensland MPs Michelle Landry and Ken O’Dowd have expressed their shock over the explosion at the Callide C Power Station in Biloela Tuesday afternoon.

Ms Landry, the Federal Member for Capricornia, said her ‘thoughts and prayers’ went out to the workers of the Callide Power Station in what must have been a ‘traumatising event’.

“Many of my constituents are employed at the power station and I am glad to hear reports that all workers are safe,” Ms Landry said

“This is a time where we need to be patient and think of those affected and be thankful because it could have been much worse.

“Fire crews and emergency workers must be allowed to do their work and we can only hope that power is restored soon. Please only phone your provider in an absolute emergency.”

An exclusion zone has been established around the Callide Power Station at Biloela after an explosion.

Mr O’Dowd, the Member for Flynn, urged residents to rally together.

“If you know someone who is affected by power outages, please make sure you lend a hand. Now is the time to come together and rally around our communities,” he said.

“We need to look out for our family, neighbours and friends.”

A News Corp reporter at the scene said an exclusion zone had been established around both the Callide B and C stations and a siren was sounding.

Workers could be seen huddling together waiting to board a bus, which would transport them to the Biloela Civic Centre about 1km down the road.

UPDATE 4.20PM: As fire crews continue to work to contain a blaze in a turbine generator at the Callide Power Station at Biloela, power is slowly being restored to impacted homes and businesses across Queensland.

It is understood the first team of QFES responders who entered the Callide Power Station in breathing apparatus about 3.30pm have exited the building, and a second team is taking over.

Reports suggest this team will continue to work to isolate ‘caustic products’ inside the station.

It was earlier confirmed by QFES that the hydrogen supply at the site had been cut off, and all power to the site had been isolated.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed power was being sourced from other stations across the state.

“Earlier this afternoon, Callide Power Station near Biloela was impacted by fire. Workers were evacuated, and everyone is accounted for with no injuries reported,” she said.

“The sudden loss of 2,000 megawatts of generated electricity has caused outages across the state. As many as 400,000 customers initially lost power but, a short time ago, supplies to 300,000 had already been restored.

“There is a process in place to gradually and safely increase supply from other power stations. These scenarios are planned for and our recovery plan is already in place.

“Families returning home tonight could find traffic signals down. If your power is off, every effort is being made to restore it. We will continue to update the public as more information comes to hand.”

Banana Shire Council CEO Tom Upton said the incident had caused widespread power outages across the shire.

“The whole of the shire north of Theodore was without power,” he said.

Mr Upton said the council’s headquarters at Biloela had lost power about 2.30pm and that had been reinstated by 3.55pm.

He said the council had not activated its Local Disaster Management Group and that would likely remain the case.

“Our business continuity plans are working in terms of maintaining essential services,” Mr Upton said.

“We don’t believe that we’ll have any problems overnight or tomorrow.”

Banana Shire Mayor Neville Ferrier is currently a long way away from the drama.

He is in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, en route to Albury for the Inland Rail Conference 2021 which starts on Wednesday.

UPDATE 3.40PM: Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers are preparing to enter the power station in breathing apparatus, reports suggest.

It is understood more than 200 people have been evacuated from the site including 128 CS Energy employees, 108 non CS Energy employees and 18 emergency response personnel.

Callide Power Station is comprised of two power plants, Callide B and C, each with two generating units, and has a permanent workforce of 260 employees. CS Energy owns 100 per cent of Callide B and owns 100 per cent of Callide B and owns Callide C in a 50/50 joint venture with InterGen. Powerlink, Energex and Ergon Network have been managing the unexpected power outage impacting various locations across the state this afternoon.

In a statement, a spokesperson said Ergon and Energex crews were immediately on standby to restore power supply as soon as safe to do so. “Working with Powerlink we have mobilised quickly to restore power in affected areas,” they said.

“We thank customers for their patience during this unexpected incident. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

UPDATE 3.30PM: More crews are responding to the Callide Power Station as fireys work to get a turbine fire under control.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said three crews were on scene and another two were en route.

He said the hydrogen supply at the site had been cut off, and all power to the site had been isolated.

All persons aside from emergency services have been evacuated to a staging area 550m away from the station and it is understood many will be transported by bus to the Biloela Civic Centre.

A Queensland Police spokesman said all staff and contractors were accounted for.

There are not injuries reported at this stage.

UPDATE 3.15PM: CS Energy has released a statement following a fire at its Callide Power Station near Biloela.

The power giant said it had ‘immediately acted’ following the incident.

“At approximately 1.45pm today, a fire occurred in one of the turbine halls at the power station,” a CS Energy spokesperson said.

“As a result, the three units that were generating at the time went offline.

“We immediately evacuated the power station and called emergency services to attend site. At this stage, there are no reported injuries.

“We are investigating the incident and will provide further updates as they become available.”

Police are organising buses to transport people who have been evacuated from the power station to take them to the Biloela Civic Centre.

It is unclear at this stage how many people have been evacuated.

INITIAL: Emergency services are on scene at the Callide Power Station after a reported explosion which has had flow on impacts to power across the state.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the incident occurred on Biloela Callide Road just before 2pm.

It is understood there is a turbine on fire and all four units at the station are off which means it will be difficult to start back up again.

Reports suggest Yarwun at Gladstone isn’t generating steam right now.

There are at least two fire crews on scene, a further two en route, as well as police.

All persons have evacuated from the site.

There are no reports of injuries at this stage.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews were monitoring security at the scene.

The explosion has reportedly impacted power in varying parts of Queensland including in Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Kingaroy, the Fraser Coast, Tweed, Byron Bay and the southeast corner.

Most of Rockhampton’s power feeds off the Stanwell Power Station so the area is not affected.

An Energex spokesman confirmed about 375,000 southeast Queensland homes and businesses were without power.