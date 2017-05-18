EXCLUSIVE: $10m coast mega project to create 100 jobs

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council's Panorama Drive is set to become the road leading to major development with $10 million community and shopping complex 'Panorama Plaza' approved for it's northern tip.

Plans for a neighbourhood convenience centre on a large land parcel on the corner of Laceys Rd and Panorama Dv were this week given the green light for construction by Council.

Comprising a mix of commercial tenancies, the centre is set to include a neighbourhood size grocery store, a cafe, take-away store, bottle shop and retail spaces as well as a child care centre, service station, doctor's surgery/medical centre and fitness centre/gym, which would provide jobs for about 50 locals and include a further 50 construction jobs.

The project is the brainchild of local businessman Wayne Perry and his wife Karina who have lived in Central Queensland for the past 22 years, the last five of which have been spent in Yeppoon.

Wayne and Karina Perry Contributed

Mr Perry said the development, estimated to be worth between $8-10million, has been designed to integrate with Panorama Dv, which is a key LSC road construction project considered critical to meeting the current and future access needs of the residential population.

Mr Perry said the centre is timely and logical given the recent and likely future growth of Yeppoon's northern suburbs and the current absence of an existing centre that can cater for the day-to-day needs of nearby residents.

"Primarily the area north of Yeppoon has no facilities such as a convenience centre and some years ago there was an application made to council for a centre within Pacific Heights itself, which was not approved," Mr Perry said.

"With the advent of Panorama Dv we thought that might change things a little bit and I looked at the location and the block that we're using for the development became available so we decided to go ahead a buy it with the view of putting up a centre there.

"Specifically, the centre will offer residents of Pacific Heights and surrounding areas access to a range of shops and convenience uses, including 1,470m2 gross floor area of commercial space provided across six tenancies in three buildings, a service station with six filling positions and 81m2 GFA of supporting retail space, and a child care centre that will accommodate up to 70 children."

Wayne and Karina Perry's proposed 'Panorama Plaza' development at Farnborough. Design + Architecture

Mr Perry said feedback from the local community identified the need for a service station and childcare centre as a matter of priority.

"Dealing with real estate down there previously I used to get enquiries regarding a day care centre or sites of a day care centre so I thought it was a good thing to do," he said.

"I'm a specialist business broker and sell businesses for a living so this fits in very well with what I do anyway because it is trying to get more businesses in Yeppoon and build the coast so I see it as a really positive thing.

"This is the first development for my wife and I. We identified the need for it and thought 'what a great thing to be involved in'. We have instigated other developments but handed them over fairly early in the piece so we'd like to see this one through to completion."

Wayne and Karina Perry's proposed 'Panorama Plaza' development at Farnborough. Design + Architecture

Having gained LSC approval, Mr Perry said the next step was finalising detailed engineering designs and concepts before putting the project out to tender.

"We believe that it is feasible that construction would start within 9-12 months and then be complete within 12 months after that. Which will coincide with the opening of Panorama Dv or a few months after," Mr Perry said.

"I think it would be fair to say during the construction phase we can expect to have up to 50 jobs going with the development and about the same amount during operation to run the shops and facilities that are there."

The development application was prepared and managed by Reel Planning CQ, project plans and design was done by Design + Architecture, with project engineering undertaken by Knobel Consulting.

Mr Perry urged anyone interested in potentially opening a business in the precinct to contact him on 0408 667 634.