Exclusive brands land on coast at new luxe clothing store

LUXE: Owners of Give and Take Studio, Alex (left) and Shae-Ellen Rich open their new store on Friday on the Yeppoon beachfront. Shayla Bulloch

FLYING home from a getaway in Bali, Yeppoon couple Shae-Ellen and Alex Rich decided to take the leap into luxe fashion and give the coastal town an edge it needed.

After three months of planning and several exclusive brands later, the duo are ready to open their high-end fashion store, Give and Take Studio.

Shae-Ellen, a talented cosmetic and traditional tattooist by trade, always dreamed of opening their own all-gender clothing store with husband Alex often bringing her back down to earth.

But after scoping out potential locations and scoring a beach front gem on Anzac Parade, they "just jumped” and haven't looked back.

"We agreed that we only wanted a shop on the beach front and this space didn't have much aesthetically to change,” she said.

Monochrome touches, rustic timber and exposed copper pipes added to the "high-end street wear” store stocking huge brands including Senso, Salasai and soon-to-be local swimwear range, Layla Swim.

Some of the high-end clothing available at Give and Take Studio in Yeppoon. Shayla Bulloch

The mum-of-two said the inspiration for these luxe brands came from Noosa and Adelaide boutiques, as well as her love for online shopping.

"I always shop online and hardly ever buy clothing locally so I wanted to give people those online brands in the middle of their town,” she said.

"At first I wasn't sure about it, but it feels like it's been so easy for us and things have fallen into place perfectly.

"There is nobody like us in the area. For how easy it has been we just wonder why it hasn't been done sooner.”

GIVE AND TAKE BRANDS

Salasai

Senso

Valley Eyewear

We Are Posie

Blooms and Earth

Canvast Co

THFKDLF

Staple and Hue

Moonflower Mists

Layla Swimwear

Isabelle Quin

Rue Stiic

In a "cut throat” fashion industry, Shae-Ellen said helpful connections and her convincing way with words helped her get the ball rolling on stockists exclusive to Central Queensland, and even Australia.

"I just explained our position and the population of our region,” she said.

More brands exclusive to the region included Valley Eyewear, Rue Stiic, Isabelle Quinn and THFKDLF.

Being next to Yeppoon's biggest pub was also a draw card for the 33-year-old who planned to offer late night shopping on Fridays.

Shae-Ellen and Alex Rich stock brands exclusive to CQ in their new store. Shayla Bulloch

"Watching everyone walk in and out of The Strand on a Friday night, we thought it would be great to use that to our advantage, too,” she said.

With more huge brands on the horizon, Shae-Ellen had big dreams for her quaint store.

"I am so happy with how it's turned out,” she said.

"I'm dying to have more than three local employees and be open all day every day- that's my dream.”

While some may think Yeppoon is a "risky” place to start a new business, Shae-Ellen said the online element of her business would drive sales.

"We are still hunting for more brands... it's going to just get bigger and better,” she said.

Give and Take Studio will officially open today at 4pm with residents invited to enjoy a drink at the new store as they browse the range.

OPENING HOURS

Tuesday to Thursday: 9.30am - 5.30pm

Friday: 9.30am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 2pm

Sunday: 9am - 1pm

Head to 12 Anzac Prd, Yeppoon or visit Give and Take Studio online store.