Exclusive coffee hits new Rocky CBD cafe

THERE is some new kids on the block - and they come with coffee.

Joining the growing list of cafes and restaurants in Rockhampton's CBD comes Archer Brothers Coffee and Bar.

The new cafe is due to open next Monday with a grand opening on Saturday December 16 and a buzz has already been created on social media with over 650 likes on the Facebook page.

"The response has been wonderful, really positive feedback, a lot of excitement and a lot of interest already,” Co-Owner Ashleigh McMillan said.

"We've already had some people ring up and ask about Christmas parties and we aren't even open yet.”

The new cafe is located between FlexiHire and New Horizons on East Street. Vanessa Jarrett

The cafe is located in the industrial end of East Street, in between New Horizons and Flexihire.

Fitting in with it's surroundings, the interior could be described as industrial too.

The wall outlooking East Street. Vanessa Jarrett

"The term that always comes up is boutique bar, industrial loft style feel, a natural feel,” Ms McMillan said.

"When we knocked down the walls it was exposed brick, so we went with that.”

The term Archer Brothers Coffee and Bar was a name that just seemed to fit.

"The idea was pitched to us from our graphic designer, we loved it and we thought it was on trend and just so Rocky,” Ms McMillan said.

Aware they are competing with other businesses close by, Ms McMillan said they are aiming to appease to a larger demographic.

"We know we have a large amount of tradies in this area so we have the hot box but we also want to appeal to the health realm so we are going to acai bowls and healthy options and then for eating in there is the light options,” she said.

"I think it will be something a little bit different, something new and exciting.

"I think everyone has their own quirks and niche and being in the industrial area there is a difference cliential as well.

Interior of Archer Brothers Coffee & Bar. Vanessa Jarrett

The eatery will have light breakfast and lunch options.

"We have specialist coffee from Brisbane that no one else uses in Rocky and we will have a fair crack at cinnamon donuts, the coffee and donut concept,” Ms McMillan said.

Cafe manager Melissa Prior can't wait to get started.

"I am excited, I think we need something different in Rocky,” she said.

"Coffee shops these days a way for people to socialise and they are always looking for more.”