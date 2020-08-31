Menu
Six Rockhampton-based corrective services officers who were at the Queensland Corrective Services academy in Brisbane last week have returned to Rockhampton and are in quarantine.
News

EXCLUSIVE: CQ jail staff quarantined after cluster exposure

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
31st Aug 2020 2:44 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Six Rockhampton-based corrective services officers were at the Wacol correctional training academy in Brisbane last week and have returned to Rockhampton where they are now in quarantine.

The revelation comes after Queensland’s four new cases of coronavirus as a result of testing in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, were linked to the known COVID-19 outbreak at the Wacol facility.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman this afternoon confirmed the six officers had returned to Rockhampton and were “subject to quarantine conditions.”

“We continue to make our decisions based on advice from Queensland Health,” the QCS spokesman said.

The Morning Bulletin understands the Queensland Police Service and Queensland Health worked with Queensland Corrective Services to bring the six officers back to Rockhampton over the weekend, where they are now isolated in quarantine.

More to come.

