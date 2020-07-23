EXCLUSIVE: Fears business takeover will leave health gap

Mental Health impacts on in five Central Queensland residents.

THERE are fears a large hole will be left in Central Queensland mental and allied health services after Artius Health was purchased by Advent Health, which will not continue operations in the region, an Observer source claims.

The latest ABS statistics released this week show mental health impacts one in five locals. Artius Health offered a wide range of mental and allied health services to Central Queenslanders, with the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in statistics skyrocketing.

Artius employed a highly experienced team including psychologists, social workers, occupational therapists, physiotherapists and speech pathologists.

The business offered support for individuals, families and groups; as well as employee assistance programs for small to medium sized businesses.

In September 2017, Artius announced it was the preferred provider to deliver Integrated Mental Health Services for Central Queensland, Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network regions.

“Artius Health will act as a centralised intake and triage service and partner with local providers to deliver a stepped care approach for mental health services in the region,” managing director Paul Stokes said at the time.

“This will enable us to assist over 10,000 people per annum.”

Advent Health is a consolidated group of allied health practices which market their vision as “to be Australia’s leading multidisciplinary allied health services provider”.

On April 21, Advent announced it had entered into a contract to acquire 12 groups of allied health businesses comprising 59 clinics across Australia, including Artius Health in Central Queensland.

“The initial portfolio of businesses comprise of 59 locations providing allied health services to clients across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia,” the company said in a statement on the ASX in May.

“Advent Health provides truly multidisciplinary allied health services as the health industry evolves to improve wellness and provide preventive care and rehabilitation services outside traditional surgical and hospital-based settings.”

Managed by Novus Capital, Advent Health is listed on Australian Stock Exchange and is trying to raise $21 million under a public share offer of $1 shares.

It is not known what the impact will be to services on the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay regions.

Artius Health and Advent Health have been contacted for comment.