EXCLUSIVE: First glimpse of Browne Park Stadium upgrade plan

STADIUM PLAN: The Browne Park Trust has released concept images and plans of their stadium upgrade proposal for Browne Park.

TIRED of waiting for the Queensland Government to formally announcement their plan for the Browne Park Stadium upgrade, the Browne Park Trust have taken matters into their own hands by releasing their copies of the plans and concept drawings for the proposed project.

The Browne Park Trust’s chairman Paul Hoolihan sent through the documents and spoke exclusively to The Morning Bulletin about the long awaited stadium project, answering some of the community’s lingering questions about the long awaited stadium plan.

“I’ve just decided it’s time, I can’t get any answer (from the Queensland Government), I’ll put it out there in the media,” Mr Hoolihan said.

ADVOCATE: Chair of the management of Browne Park Trust, Paul Hoolihan hopes to see a stadium built at Browne Park.

“Those plans aren’t secret. We were asked not to put them out there while they were discussing it but we’ve had discussion after discussion since 2017.”

While still unsure about cost, Mr Hoolihan said they had hoped to build a 10,000 seat stadium either in one hit or progressively over time, leaving the existing seating in place to be replaced as required.

They were looking at staying within the existing footprint of Browne Park while building or improving the grandstands on the North (George St), West (Albert St) and South (Murray St).

Given that the stadium would be serviced primarily by buses, Mr Hoolihan said the Murray St side of the stadium would be adapted to be a bus drop off zone with the bus fees incorporated into the ticket price.

Plan for the stadium upgrade proposal for Browne Park.

There would also be an access point from Albert St for ambulances to access the field.

Mr Hoolihan said the Browne Park Stadium upgrade was classified as “shovel ready” and was a prime contender for Queensland Government funding as it looked to kickstart CQ’s economy.

“I believe that the COVID infrastructure recovery team are looking at funding a lot of these sorts of things right across the state,” he said.

“The Premier was up here last year, she spoke to Barry (O’Rourke) and did media and said she’s right behind it.

Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at Browne Park last July.

“I just want them to say ‘yes’.”

He was disappointed to see Tourism Minister Kate Jones, who was in charge of the project, announce yesterday she wouldn’t be contesting the upcoming election and he hoped her replacement would carry the project across the line.

With the State Election due to be held next month, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke has been frustrated with the lack of progress from his government in revealing the outcome of their $150,000 feasibility study and making a start on the stadium upgrade.

“I fully support the redevelopment of Browne Park. This is an important project for our city and now is the time to get shovel ready projects like this going to support local jobs,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“I have been fighting hard to secure the funding for this project. I’ve met with the Premier and she supports it.

“As far as I’m concerned it’s just a matter of dotting some i’s and crossing some t’s but I expect there to be an announcement very soon.”