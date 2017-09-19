Exclusive: Government funding to support 480 CQ jobs

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad in Rockhampton to discuss local projects and opportunities to support economic development. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

CENTRAL Queensland is set to receive a $16.18 million investment to support more than 480 local jobs.

The funding comes as a part of the Palaszczuk Government's $400 million Works for Queensland program and is set to boost jobs and fund economy-boosting infrastructure throughout Rockhampton, Livingstone, Woorabinda and the Central Highlands.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure Jackie Trad is set to visit Yeppoon today to announce the investment which she says will jump-start projects such as the Taranganba Road and Frangipani Drive intersection upgrades on the Capricorn Coast.

"Councils across the state have told us how the Works for Queensland program is transforming their communities and delivering jobs and I am very happy to announce these new projects for Central Queensland today," Ms Trad said.

"Councils have told us that this $16.18 million investment in Central Queensland is also going to create or support more than 480 local jobs.

"This program is all about jumpstarting projects and delivering jobs quickly and I'm proud that we are increasing the funding and giving regional councils another boost."

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she had witnessed first hand the benefits the Works for Queensland program had on her community.

"Works for Queensland funding is already having a huge impact on the Keppel region, with a number of concrete floodways being constructed making our community more resilient and work underway to kickstart the new Yeppoon Homemaker Centre," Ms Lauga said.

"Most importantly though this means jobs for our community and this announcement means we'll see that continue.

"New projects through the second round of funding like the upgrade of the Taranganba Road and Frangipani Drive intersection will be great for local families, making the roads around Tarangaba State School safer."

Mayor of Livingstone Shire Council Cr Bill Ludwig said the additional $200 million of funding builds on the initial $200 million first round of Works for Queensland which was allocated to regional councils in February.

"I am incredibly excited about this new investment in infrastructure for our region, which will deliver more new floodways across the region," Cr Ludwig said.

"Works for Queensland means jobs for our region and it is great to see the Palaszczuk Government continuing this great program for local councils."

Mayor of Rockhampton Regional Council Cr Margaret Strelow said the program supported real, meaningful jobs for regional Queenslanders.

"Works for Queensland is all about delivering jobs in our region and these new projects will do just that," Cr Strelow said.

"This new round of funding will be delivering jobs through tourism projects like the Fraser Park Canopy Walk at Mount Archer and a significant upgrade to the Rockhampton City Hall to make it more appropriate for community use."