20°
News

EXCLUSIVE: Transformed iconic Rocky hotel to open in weeks

Melanie Plane
| 10th May 2017 6:59 PM Updated: 7:27 PM
WELCOME BACK: Heritage Hotel managers Liz and Mat Matheson have returned to the venue to take it back to the glory days.
WELCOME BACK: Heritage Hotel managers Liz and Mat Matheson have returned to the venue to take it back to the glory days. Allan Reinikka ROK100517aheritag

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FANTASTIC food, creating a warm, inclusive atmosphere and returning the Heritage Hotel to its former glory is the key focus of new managers Mat and Liz Matheson.

From the roof to the flooring, every square inch of the historic 1898 constructed Rockhampton hotel on the corner of William and Quay Sts has been refurbished in some way, shape or form by the Rockhampton couple and their team of dedicated tradies over the last 12 months.

And they are almost ready to reveal the extensively revitalised local icon to the Rockhampton community.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Morning Bulletin got an exclusive sneak peak inside the popular venue yesterday as Liz and Mat worked to complete the finishing touches ahead of its reopening.

The Heritage Hotel closed suddenly in March 2015 and lay dormant until local developer and businessman Wayne Riddell purchased it for $1.4 million in an auction in November 2015.

Mr Riddell then reached out to Mat and Liz, who helped renovate and run the venue 10 years ago, to bring the Heritage back to life.

With extensive damage caused by Cyclone Marcia in 2015 and years of wear and tear, Mat said the renovation had been extensive.

"We have really taken our time with what we've done and Wayne (Riddell - owner) has spent a lot of time and energy making sure the place is done right. It should last another 100 years hopefully," Mat said.

"The entire facade came off and there is a new roof. It has been extensive. Nothing has been overlooked.

"There was a lot of water damage and it took us a long time to fix that. It has been let go and there was just certain stuff that hadn't been maintained in the past.

"The renovation is a big credit to Jack Dempsey, he has been the builder here and a lot of his time, effort and expertise has gone into the renovation. Mark the electrician has been great too."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

With plans to return the pub to its roots and run it as a traditional hotel, Mat and Liz have changed the format of both the ground and second floors to evoke a friendly, brighter atmosphere.

Mat said everyone had taken a lot of pride in the project.

"We're looking to restore the hotel to its original glory and make it a focal point of the community.

"Previously it was more of a nightclub and very dark and dirty. With the new colour palette and design we have really tried to brighten it up.

"We have used a lot of pressed metal and have some nice wallpapers, Italian tiles and pendant lighting and different design elements that will really highlight everything.

"We are looking to cater to all generations. We are not in the business of turning people away."

The ground floor now consists of the main bar and extensive, open plan dining area with space for live entertainment while a dedicated gaming room and large function space is located in the former restaurant and cocktail bar.

On the second floor, Mat and Liz have completely transformed the beer garden area with lush greenery, exposed original brickwork, new flooring and an extended bar.

They hope to revitalise Rockhampton's 'Sunday Session' culture in the bright, somewhat rooftop terrace inspired space.

"The beer garden is the main focal point. It's a big point of difference to everything else offered in town it's a very unique space and we are really going to showcase that," Mat said.

"We have really brightened it up up there with a lot of greenery and we have installed a retractable roof .

"There will be a DJ working the dance floor upstairs (former RnB room) but it won't be trap music or dub step style as we are really looking for it to compliment the beer garden and create a sociable atmosphere."

The third floor of the venue has been updated and will cater for back packer style budget accommodation.

While Liz and Mat didn't want to reveal all they had planned for the venue, they said providing unique and quality food was their main focus.

"The venue is going to be very food orientated. Getting the food right is going to be the core of our business. Rocky has 100 steak houses and we don't want to be a steakhouse. We want to offer something unique," Mat said.

"It will be modern Australian cuisine and we are also looking at doing some New Orleans style of flavours for something different with a few signature dishes.

"We are looking to cater for all generations and will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week."

With their management team locked in and their expected opening day a few weeks away, Mat and Liz are about to begin recruiting for about 30 casual staff members.

To apply, keep an eye on the Heritage Hotel Rockhampton Facebook page over coming days.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  hospitality rockhampton

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

EXCLUSIVE: Transformed iconic Rocky hotel to open in weeks

EXCLUSIVE: Transformed iconic Rocky hotel to open in weeks

TAKE a look inside an iconic Rocky building a developer has transformed into something amazing.

World-famous chef is sizzling his way to the Beef Capital

Chef Hiroyuki Sakai is on his way to Rocky. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

WORLD famous chef is on his way to Rockhampton.

Rocky tenants' dream scenario with huge rent drop

TURNAROUND: Gladstone's vacancy rates have kept within single digits for six months.

TENANTS soak up rent drop as landlords struggle to find tenants.

Bodybuilder accused of trafficking with cop allowed back to gym

Stephanie Rumble / Facebook

ROCKY FITNESS queen allowed to mingle with workout buddies again.

Local Partners

Rocky Pandamic spreads nation wide

Local rockers climb their way to the big time with new tour and EP

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Migrants taught how to drive on Rocky's roads

Senior Sergeant Ashley Hull launches the Multicultural Safe Driving Program in Rockhampton.

New program teaches how to use roundabouts and change lanes

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to a weekend of activites in the Rocky region

Girls Grammar Rockhampton Race Day at Callaghan Park will be making tracks this weekend. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

Check out what's on over the next 72 hours in CQ.

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

LOCAL MUSO: TJ Hollis will play at the Frenchville Sports Club on Saturday night.

Check out some of the regions hottest local talent

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

World-famous chef is sizzling his way to the Beef Capital

ONE of the world's most famous TV chefs is heading to Rockhampton

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals his coming out journey on Anh’s Brush with Fame

IAN Thorpe is the happiest he’s ever been

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

5 Acres (2.11Ha) plus 4 Bedroom home and huge shed at Glenlee

78 Nielsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Just imagine living on a property with all this room to move for all the family to spread and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this large block of land with...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

Low Maintenance 3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac

261 Roselt Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

The low maintenance family home with hardiplank exterior is located in a cul-de-sac with only 2 other homes. Features include: -Tiled front patio and shaded rear...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

Frenchville Living So Much to Offer for Such a Great Price!

199 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Homes like these are very popular especially when they have a great location in Frenchville. This high set home has been renovated and provides a beautiful first...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $339,000

First Home Buyers grab the $20k grant before it runs out on June 30! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Deceased Estate Frenchville

490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $435,000

Located at 490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville is this large built brick home that needs to be sold to wind up an estate. The home has original bathrooms and...

Your Country Lifestyle Awaits

40 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 5 $529,000

Your country lifestyle begins as you meander down the driveway of this acre block amongst the trees and landscape gardens. Situated in popular Rockyview offering...

Centrally Located Investment Opportunity

11/104 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $149,000

Located in popular Allenstown this 2 bedroom, 3rd floor unit in the Talford Court apartment complex won't last long. Perfect investment opportunity or gateway into...

Buyers tipped to snap up huge coast shopping centre

The Emu Park Village will go under the hammer at a Burgess Rawson portfolio auction later this month.

SOUTHERN investors set to swoop on multiple CQ properties.

REVEALED: Multiple high-rises to change Rocky's skyline in 2017

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

Over next year, Rockhampton's CBD skyline will dramatically change.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Rocky's latest high rise opens CBD living to new market

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

New two-bedroom apartments from $315,000 at LOFT

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!