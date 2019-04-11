EXCLUSIVE: How will Vanessa Amorosi spend her time in CQ?

ABSOLUTELY EVERYBODY: Aussie chart-topper, Vanessa Amorosi will liven the party when she performs in Rockhampton on April 20 for the Red Hot Summer Tour at The Common.

CALLING all Vanessa Amorosi fans - expect a party when the Aussie music starlet returns to Rockhampton for the Red Hot Summer Tour later this month.

And not only will you have the time of your lives, but so will she and her family.

The beloved performer will bring her husband and child to the Beef Capital on Saturday April 20 as she tours the nation with the hits that made her a household name in her home country.

"This is the first tour they've ever experienced so I'm excited to bring them up to Queensland, they're going to love it,” she said.

Vanessa jokingly said the problem was her husband loved the heat.

"He's Brazilian so he's all about beaches and heat,” she said.

"We're talking about it already because we're planning to stay behind for a little bit so they can really experience Australia, so we're talking about fishing trips, being on the beach.”

It's been a nostalgic feeling for Vanessa to trip around the nation with fellow Aussie talent including John Farnham, Daryl Braithwaite, Jon Stevens, Dragon and Thirsty Merc which took her back to her earlier days in the industry.

"This tour has been a lot of fun and I love the people I'm touring with, it's been an incredible experience,” she said.

Raised in a musical family where everyone was an entertainer, there was no moment where she realised music was her passion - it had already been hard-wired into her.

As a kid, she started to perform gigs in a Russian restaurant - an opportunity which arose as she'd been a student at a dance school her mother and uncle ran.

"My uncle was doing four shows at the time and their singer got sick. I was only a child, they had me sing all of the songs for the fourth show,” she said.

"I ended up getting a residency there where they wanted me to sing all of the Top 40, I ended up a band singer in a club at a really young age.”

Before she knew it, Vanessa was promoted to the next big club time and time again which prepared her as a vocalist before her career took off.

"It's a bizarre journey but I definitely climbed up the bridge slowly, there was no shotgun to fame for me,” she said.

"It seems that way because everybody heard about me immediately at the (2000 Sydney) Olympics, but there was a long grind before then.”

Since then, Vanessa has released three Top 10 albums and 12 Top 40 hits.

You can hear her memorable hits live at the Red Hot Summer Tour at The Common in Rockhampton on Saturday, April 20 from 1pm.

Visit http://www.redhotsummertour.com.au/ for more details and ticketing information.