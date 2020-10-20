EXCLUSIVE: LNP joins TAFE Centre of Excellence funding fight

EXCLUSIVE: AN ELECTED LNP State Government would fully fund the Central Queensland TAFE Centre of Excellence.

CQUniversity estimated the 26,000 sq m centre at its North Rockhampton campus would take three years to build and would train 1,100 apprentices by 2025.

It expected the associated jobs to number 350 during the centre’s construction and 300 during its operation.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said her $49.8 million investment would create a new one-stop shop for post-school education and training in Central Queensland.

“This will truly be a blue-collar university to get Central Queensland working again,” she said.

“It will form part of a world-class smart precinct in North Rockhampton consisting of a manufacturing hub and new Central Queensland School of Mining and Manufacturing.”

Ms Frecklington said given Queensland had the highest unemployment rate in the country, infrastructure projects, such as the TAFE centre were needed to “lead Queensland out of recession”.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke announcing his stage one funding for the TAFE Centre of Excellence.

The Labor Party previously announced it would put $8.4 million towards the first stage of the centre’s construction.

LNP candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot said Labor had short-changed Central Queensland and local manufacturing and resources jobs for five years.

“Labor’s paltry $8.4m commitment won’t get the job done,” Mr de Groot said.

“In stark contrast, the LNP’s plan will lead to a blue-collar jobs bonanza across Central Queensland.

“It’s time for action to drive jobs in agriculture, construction and manufacturing.”

Last week, CQUniversity called for all sides of politics to commit to funding the TAFE Centre of Excellence.

At the time, Rockhampton’s One Nation candidate Torin O’Brien wanted to know where the money was coming from.

“Everyone is making enormous promises with no way to pay,” he said.

Greens candidate Mick Jones supported the TAFE centre, saying that “it’s important that we make sure the people we train are given good jobs with decent conditions, and that the wealth they create stays in CQ”.

Legalise Cannabis Queensland candidate Laura Barnard said the centre would provide “economic momentum”, and KAP candidate Christian Shepherd, whose party has $50 million on offer, said it would “help us meet existing trade demand and address skills shortages”.