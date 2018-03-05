Exclusive new prestige cars on the block in Rocky

THERE are some new cars on the block in Rockhampton as Monique and Greg Glyndwr expand their brand to stock Central Queensland's first lot of a new prestige vehicles.

Owners of Rockhampton Auto Group will soon be stocking the English-style vehicles, MGs, which are set to arrive at the end of this month.

"It's exciting for us to bring on the brand that has such lovely rich history and brings a new car to the market," said Rockhampton Auto Group's Monique Glyndwr.

MG cars, the initials of Morris Garage, have been around since the 1920's and are renowned as "great cars".

The MG Car Club Capricornia Chapter on a tour around the Capricorn Coast. Contributed.

"They are extremely reliable, they come with a seven-year warranty and they are very cheap and to own," Greg said.

The couple, who took over the dealership last year, say they think they will sell successfully in Rockhampton.

"I think it will go well, the MG enthusiasts that owned and admired it for years will accept the brand and people who know the market and don't understand the heritage will be attracted to it as well," Greg said.

"It is an iconic brand that is designed and engineered in Europe.

The 2017 MG GS SUV vehicle.

"I think it fills a significant gap in the market with a lower price SUV from $13,900."

The cars will be stocked from Saic Motors in China who build Volkswagon as well.

"We're really excited to bring the brand to the area," Monique said.

Artist impression of the new MG showroom front Contributed

Rockhampton Auto Group will be the first dealership in Central Queensland to stock the MGs.

"It will be something Rockhampton hasn't seen before," Monique said.