EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Elton John touches down in Mackay

Hi! I’m your go-to reporter for sport, gossip and social media in Central Queensland. I’m a 20-year-old sports enthusiast who comes from a family of Aussie Rules players and cyclists. I am a former Queensland track cyclist and have been in the saddle for over 10 years now. I also play Aussie Rules and you can catch me doing a bit of CrossFit as well. I love music and play the guitar, violin and piano and I also sing. I am known to break it down on the d-floor on a Friday night as I love...

Photos View Photo Gallery

WITH T-MINUS 6 hours until he steps out onto the stage at BB Print Stadium Mackay, Sir Elton John has officially touched down in Mackay.

Exclusive pictures showed music legend boarding a jet bound for the Mackay region at 1pm.

READ MORE: All you need to know before Mackay's Elton John concert

The Daily Mercury tracked his a private jet, a Dassault Falcon 900, through live flight tracking website 'FlightAware' which showed the aircraft heading up the coast towards Mackay with a scheduled arrival of just before 3pm.

Elton John officially touched down at 2.47pm and stepped off the jet dressed head-to-toe in Gucci. He was quickly ushered into a Mercedes Benz waiting on the tarmac.

The luxurious aircraft her arrived in, which had a passenger load of 14 people, is owned by ShortStop Jet Charter, a Melbourne based aviation company offering an extensive fleet of business aircraft for corporate, government and private travel.