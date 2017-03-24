EXCLUSIVE: Plans for $5M retail development revealed

RAVI Setu has a $5 million grand vision which would change the face of retail offerings in north Rockhampton.

The director of Bluewater Property Trust has exclusively revealed to The Morning Bulletin plans for a new retail precinct at 353 Moores Creek Rd, Norman Gardens with features never before seen in Rockhampton.

Mr Setu recently lodged a development application with Rockhampton Regional Council for 'Roxi's Market Place'; a major development which includes a delicatessen, convenience shop, fruit and vegetable shop, coffee shop and eatery as well as a petrol station.

Developer Ravi Setu believes the Capricorn Coast realestate market might be improving. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK060416cproperty1

Mr Setu said the development, which would provide approximately 30-40 jobs to locals during the construction phase and about 100 jobs once complete, had been in the making for quite a while.

"It's been a long term goal of mine to create projects in the Rockhampton region due to the economic sustainability of the Rockhampton area," Mr Setu said.

"My family has developed Kawana Gardens, Oasis Gardens and Kawana Central in Rockhampton and we have found that Rockhampton has a sustainable economy, unlike the Capricorn Coast which is very much driven by the boom and bust cycle.

"Rockhampton has a very diverse economy which is not only driven by mining, but also health, education, agriculture and employment in state government agencies."

Roxi's Market Place will certainly offer "something different" to the wider community, with Mr Setu revealing a host of exciting plans for the precinct.

"Roxi's Market Place will be a business operated by myself and will employ around 50 people," he said.

"It will be an exciting business that will include many extras like wine and beer tasting nights, cooking lessons, live music in the covered terrace, tapas on Friday and Saturday nights, celebrity chefs plus an internationally themed dinner menus on the weekends. There will be many other features at Roxi's that haven't been seen in this area before."

The development includes a service station. Bluewater Property Trust

The local developer has had the Moores Creek Rd property near the Feez St roundabout under contract since last year and believes it is the perfect spot for a retail development.

"When I sat down to identify suitable sites in Rockhampton for development, I believed it was extremely important to identify sites that are in high profile locations to give the tenants the best chance of success," he said.

"For this I identified that the site would have to be outbound to capture traffic on the way home, have high traffic volumes going past it, plenty of parking and a design that was sustainable and minimised our carbon footprint.

"A good tenancy mix was vital to attract shoppers to give the business owners the best chance of success and I wanted plenty of secure bike parking for staff to be able to ride to work, and for customers and university students to be able to ride to the centre should they wish.

"I believe that the site is perfect for this type of business as again on the same road alignment from George St on the south side, there are no opportunities for convenience shopping. Roxi's Market Place will allow the 10,000-plus cars a day that pass the site to stop off on the way home and do their convenience shopping before going home to their families in north Rockhampton and Yeppoon."

The development will be located on Moores Creek Rd, near the Feez St roundabout. Bluewater Property Trust

Mr Setu said the proposed service station was a logical inclusion, with the site zoned for a petrol station in previous years.

"The only other petrol station on the road alignment from George St to Norman Rd is the BP on Albert St on the south side of Rockhampton," he said.

"A petrol station on Moores Creek Road would also stop traffic having to turn left onto Yaamba Road (Bruce Highway) just to get fuel."

Another exciting aspect of the proposed development is Mr Setu's 'eco friendly' and sustainable approach which would see all shops in the centre, excluding the petrol station, fitted with solar panels to help reduce carbon emissions.

Artist impressions of proposed development 'Roxi's Marketplace' on Moores Creek Rd. Bluewater Property Trust

Mr Setu said he also instructed the designing architects to include as many secure bike racks as possibly as well as 'end of trip' facilities such as showers and change rooms.

"It is a public expectation in today's world that developers should limit their effect on the environment and do as much as they can to reduce their carbon footprint," Mr Setu said.

"We managed to fit in 60 secure bike racks which will hopefully encourage more customers to ride their bikes to the centre and encourage more staff to ride to their job also. We included end of trip facilities such as showers and change rooms so staff working at the centre can ride to work and shower before their shift begins if they need to.

"If all 60 bike racks are used daily, Umow Lai (engineering consultants) have calculated there will be an annual reduction of 8 tonnes of Greenhouse Gas Emissions into the atmosphere which is the equivalent of planting another 1450 trees over the 25 year life span of the solar panels.

Artist impressions of proposed development 'Roxi's Marketplace' on Moores Creek Rd. Bluewater Property Trust

"A baby change room has also been incorporated into the design and is situated next to the coffee area at Roxi's Market Place so mums and dads who meet for a coffee or a meal can easily change their baby close to where they are dining, and also away from the public amenities."

While the project is subject to Rockhampton Regional Council approval, Mr Setu hoped to begin construction within six months of approval.