EXCLUSIVE: Rocky's $1.5 million fun park project about to begin

Rockhampton Regional Council has released design plans for the Cedric Archer Park's new $1.5 million water play area.

Christmas holidays

Cedric Archer Park will play host to the free waterplay area, which will join the new playground, skate park and amenities block built there last year.

Designs from the successful tenderer, Beau Corp Aquatics and Constructions, includes designated zones for toddlers, children and youth and will feature spray tunnels, mega soakers, tipping buckets and an amenities block.

Rockhampton Regional Council is currently reviewing concept designs for the shovel-ready project which is expected to be completed by November.

RRC's Parks and Recreation Committee chair, councillor Cherie Rutherford said the enhancement would make Cedric Archer Park the perfect place for the region's families to visit.

"Cedric Archer Park has come a long way since works began in 2015 to create a space for families and their kids, so we are very excited to be progressing to the next stage thanks to the State Government's funding package," Cr Rutherford said.

"This will be one of the best free water parks for kids in our region, and it will definitely be a place that the kids won't want to leave."

The Cedric Archer Park Wet Water Feature is one of six projects the council was successful in gaining funding for under the Works for Queensland Program and Minister for Rural Economic Development and Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said it was excellent to see plans well advanced on this key infrastructure for Gracemere.

"In February the Palaszczuk Government announced it would support job-boosting projects in Rockhampton with an investment of $9.38 million and by cutting red tape so those six projects could be delivered more quickly," Mr Byrne said.

"This particular project will support 26 jobs for Gracemere and enhance Cedric Archer Park. I can't wait to see the work get under way.

"The projects in the Works for Queensland program will support a further 94 jobs and make our community a more pleasant place to live and work.

"They include additional artificial surfaces for the Rockhampton Hockey Association, redevelopment of water slides and wet play areas at the 42nd Battalion Pool and a new car park at the North Rockhampton boat ramp.

"These are works that will have a lasting benefit to our community and create the jobs we need in our region right now."