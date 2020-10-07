Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

More Queenslanders believe Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk would do a better job managing the state's economic recovery and creating jobs than her LNP opponent, Deb Frecklington.

In a major fillip for Labor's re-election campaign, The Courier-Mail's exclusive YouGov Poll has revealed Ms Palaszczuk's dominance on the critical question of the economy extends to every region across the state.

However, voters are divided over what they expect the election outcome to be on October 31, with another minority Labor government propped up by minor parties and independents edging all the out other scenarios.

The poll of more than 2000 voters, one of the largest weighted surveys ever undertaken in Queensland, comes as the economy is expected to dominate the election debate and after both leaders claimed they would not "do a deal" to gain minority government.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s dominance on the critical question of the economy extends to every region across the state. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

Conducted last week, the results show 40 per cent of respondents believe Ms Palaszczuk's Government would do a better managing the economy and creating jobs compared to 27 per cent for the LNP. The result is a blow for Ms Frecklington given conservative parties have long been viewed as superior economic managers.

Backing of Labor on the economy was strongest in the Greater Brisbane area at 43 per cent and weakest in regional Queensland at 38 per cent however one in three voters overall either didn't know or believed the major parties were much the same.

Asked their view on the most likely outcome of the October 31 election, 24 per cent believed a minority Labor government would be formed while 23 per cent believed Ms Palaszczuk would reclaim a majority of State Parliament's 93 seats.

Just 17 per cent believed Ms Frecklington would get the numbers to govern in her own right while 19 per cent thought the LNP would be in a position to negotiate an agreement with crossbencher MPs.

Regional Queenslanders, where One Nation's support has shrunk by a third, were least likely to believe Ms Palaszczuk would be returned with a majority at just 18 per cent while 26 per cent thought the Premier would do another deal to gain minority government. Voters in Brisbane, Logan and the bayside were the least likely to believe the LNP would score an outright win.

The result is a blow for Ms Frecklington given conservative parties have long been viewed as superior economic managers. Picture: David Martinelli

Originally published as Exclusive poll: The only leader voters trust with our economy