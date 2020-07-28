EXCLUSIVE: Revived Rocky business bounces back in East St

Jake Armstrong and Franco Gugierrez of Take Eat Easy are

RECEIVING their marching orders from council authorities was never going to deter Take Eat Easy’s Jake Armstrong and Franco Gugierrez from pursuing their dreams.

Despite being forced to shut the doors on their paddock-to-plate style eatery in early July, the pair has since taken the setback in their stride – with a new East Street shopfront to boot.

The new store is located just down from Artizan Gluten Free Bakery.

The best mates first launched the burger food truck in early June on Archer Street, quickly gaining a reputation for its high-quality bites and warm service.

“It started off small, we just wanted to get the name out there, the good products and the good quality too.”

“Originally it was just two guys trying to have a go at a new business on their own, trying to start economically and go from there,” said Mr Armstrong.

One of the eatery’s popular bites, the couble cheese and bacon burger.

Fast forward to last week and it seems the best mates can hardly believe just how rapidly their newly-revived business has expanded in its two-month long lifespan.

“We thought maybe by the end of the year we would be moving into a shopfront, maybe we’d even be turning some burgers out down here in the mall.”

With an air of gratitude and pride, Mr Armstrong further revealed it was both the high demand and increasing popularity which would see the pair upgrade and subsequently re-open.

However, it appears the community have equally missed the duo’s fresh quality ingredients which make up the menu just as much.

“Since we first opened, a lot of people were surprised to see fresh beef going onto the hotplate. It’s not very often you see that anymore and we’re using real cuts of meat and not just quality mince,” he said.

“We started up for the first time again on Friday and we sold what we would usually sell in a whole day within the first two hours.”

Jake Armstrong and Franco Gugierrez back in June following the launch of their Archer St location.

Plans to install lights out front the will also soon allow the pair to operate for late nights over the weekend.

Mr Armstrong explained that while the shopfront for now remained somewhat bare – mostly a hotplate setup and modest counter – big plans for the future were slowly being laid.

“We needed to keep it economical at first to start off with, so it’s not really flash,” he said.

“Once we start turning over a lot more, we’ll be able to put down a nice counter and hopefully in the future have a sit down. In the further future maybe a sit down with beers.”

For those eager to indulge, Mr Armstrong suggested either the Double Cheese and Bacon burger or The Motz.

Take Eat Easy is open 11am to 3pm and 5pm to 7.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday at 161 East St, Rockhampton City.