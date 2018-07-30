EXCLUSIVE: Rocky's $575m residential plan most ambitious yet

ONE of the biggest and most ambitious master-planned communities ever planned for the Rockhampton Region has been given the green light by the council which approved the first three stages of the Ellida development at Parkhurst.

It's been a long and winding journey for Stockland Developments Pty Ltd, which was rumoured to have paid $10 million for the 278ha site in 2010.

The development was put on hold after being first approved by the council in 2013.

Then in October last year, after Adani announced Rockhampton as a FIFO hub for it's Carmichael mine, the company decided it was time to strike again with its $575 million, 2,350 lot development.

"Stockland believe that now is the right time to seek re-approval," Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

"This development will go a long way to meeting future growth in our housing market with up to 2,350 residential lots eventually planned for this estate," Cr Strelow said.

"Council has been a long-term supporter of this project and we were thrilled when Stockland resubmitted their plans late last year."

STOCKLAND is pushing ahead with a major residential development in North Rockhampton on the back of Adani's FIFO hub announcement. Adam Wratten

Rental vacancy rates in Rockhampton and Livingstone tightened more than any other Queensland market in the past year, according to July's REIQ figures.

Rockhampton's vacancy rate was 7.2 per cent a year ago but has tightened to 3 per cent on the back of increased confidence in business and employment opportunities.

"(This is) a good sign for this project and we now look forward to Stockland progressing it and to see the economic benefits it will bring to the whole region," Cr Strelow said.

The initial approval is for the first 121 lots and parkland and allows Stockland to progress to the next stage of operational works.

"That's things like roads, sewerage and water infrastructure," Planning committee chair, Cr Ellen Smith said.

"We know there are large infrastructure hurdles this project has to overcome beyond that scope as well, which is why we provided a letter of support as they look to attract State or Federal funding to address those infrastructure needs.

"This is a massive development and while there's still more work and approvals in the future, this is an exciting next step in the process to make this estate a reality."

The project is a 2350-lot subdivision on a 278ha site in Parkhurst, 10km from the CBD, comprised of houses and duplexes, open spaces including a district park, regional community facility, with the potential for low scale commercial development.

The site backs onto McLaughlin Street and Stockland Development Pty Ltd plan to construct it in eight stages over a number of years.

The 1133-page application said future residents would be able to enjoy many benefits, including the creation of environmental and conservation areas, community facilities and a neighbourhood centre, all interconnected by a series of local parks and open space corridors.

Key features