EXCLUSIVE: Rocky’s next official mayoral candidate named

Who is the third official candidate for Rockhampton Mayor?

Miranda Broadbent is standing for Mayor in the Rockhampton by-election, but don't expect to see her face on corflute signs lining our busy roads any time soon.

Nor will you find her glossy brochures among the pizza vouchers in your mailbox, leading up to January 23.

"They're bothersome, they're intrusive and they end up straight in the bin," said the mother-of-two from her home in Wandal.

"My campaign reflects what I will do in practice, should I be voted Mayor, and one key focus will be to reduce, reuse and recycle, creating industry in our region to make this happen.

"It will be a different campaign to what others may be doing but it will be what's right for me."

Ms Broadbent is "Rocky born and bred", having attended schools just a stone's throw from where she and her husband raise their daughters.

"I was in Year 7 at The Hall State School when it became co-ed," she said.

"We had to put up with what I thought then were the "disgusting, smelly boys" from Leichhardt Ward State School more than just the once-a-week PE lesson doing old-time dancing classes together."

Unlike many youngsters, Miranda Ghea (as she was then) was in no hurry to leave home after finishing her schooling at Rockhampton State High School, opting to live with her parents while she studied her first degree at CQUniversity.

"I always loved it here and, as a teacher, I've always told my students not to be in a hurry to leave," she said.

"Some people feel like they have to go, for work or to study, but I hope that will change and our local youth will feel like they have more reasons to stay than to move away."

Ms Broadbent suspects most young people don't understand the role of mayor, let alone council, in deciding the region's future.

"That's a shame because, if we could engage more young people and give them input into how Rockhampton grows, then that would make it easier for them to stay," she said.

"One of the biggest things I would bring to the role is I'm good at listening: listening to the needs of the community rather than individuals who have their own agenda."

Getting involved in local council is among a long list of ventures Ms Broadbent's been able to consider and engage in, after taking time off from nearly 25 years teaching.

"When you're teaching, it's very difficult to think about doing anything else because you feel you're abandoning your students by leaving," she said.

She didn't run for council last year because her family planned to spend six months travelling around Australia in their off-road camper trailer. (Their trip was cut short as state borders closed with COVID.)

But she hasn't been idle during her "down time".

As reported by The Morning Bulletin, she cut off her long locks for charity, and is a passionate advocate for donating blood.

Ms Broadbent volunteers as a consumer representative on Queensland Health committees responsible for blood management and education/research.

She has also run a private Facebook group for the past two years that supports more than 350 women, promoting women's wellness.

She is on a fitness kick, joining the local cycling community more than three years ago and, for the first time this year, completing a triathlon.

She joined one of Rockhampton's Toastmasters groups to hone her public speaking and leadership skills and, more recently, the Queensland Country Women's Association.

"We're trying to revitalise the Rockhampton branch and show the ladies ways to make the association more relevant to this generation," she said.

Fluent in Japanese, Ms Broadbent worked as an interpreter for delegates from council's Sister City when they visited and is keen to improve and develop relations with Ibusuki.

"There's talk of adding Japan to Queensland's travel bubble, so there's a real possibility of organising reciprocal opportunities for community visits sooner rather than later," she said.

With one daughter off to high school next year, Ms Broadbent is focused on moving Rockhampton "in the right direction".

"I want my children to feel happy and safe here, to be able to fulfil their study and work goals in the Rockhampton region and become responsible citizens," she said.

"That starts with cutting down on corflute and glossy cardboard which just goes to landfill once the election is over.

"I've met a lot of people throughout my life in Rockhampton, as a teacher and a Mum as well as in the various community things I'm involvement in, and they know what I have to offer as a Mayoral candidate.

"Other people will be able to find out more about my campaign on social media as I'm not going to start clogging up their mail boxes with junk mail."