EXCLUSIVE: See who is replacing Harris Scarfe

IT HAS only been weeks since Harris Scarfe closed at Stockland Rockhampton but the tenancy has been filled.

The Morning Bulletin can exclusively reveal Rebel Sport will relocate from their Queen Elizabeth Dr premises into the shopping centre, expanding their store and creating more jobs.

Rebel Sport state retailer manager Steve Lacey confirmed the news and said they would be relocating into “part of the old Harris Scarfe store”.

Harris Scarfe closed last month following administration on December 12. Rockhampton was one of the 21 stores to close, with 44 stores remaining open nationwide.

Mr Lacey said they have been looking to move into a premium shopping location in Rockhampton for some time.

“Our relocation helps us to adapt to the changing retail landscape and meet both the needs of our customers in the Rockhampton community,” he said.

Kris McDonald, manager of Rebel Sport Rockhampton.

The new store would be 40 per cent bigger than the current site, adding 400sq m of space.

“Our new site at the Stockland Shopping Centre will help us to deliver an elevated shopping experience for our customers and the community,” he said.

“Benefits our customers can expect from our new Rebel store is the experience of shopping in a larger store format, access to an even greater range of brands and products, as well as some exciting new concepts.”

It was noted all 19 existing team member positions would be retained and the larger store size also means there would be five new positions created.

Mr Lacey said they were recruiting for the new staff now as well increasing the hours of existing casual and permanent part-time team members.

The grand reopening is planned on May 14, pending everything goes to plan with the store relocation.

It had been rumoured TK Maxx would move into the store as it was tipped the North American discount department store would be looking at locations to open in Rockhampton in late 2017.

This comes after the news of the Sizzler Restaurant closure, which had their last day of trade on Sunday.

Stockland has advised this space would be redeveloped and renewed with a new retailer to be announced in the coming months.

“We’re thrilled that Rebel Sport will be relocating and expanding their business at the centre and know that customers will enjoy having even more retail choice in the convenience of one place. We look forward to announcing even more exciting new stores in due course,” Stockland Rockhampton Centre manager Elysia Billingham said.