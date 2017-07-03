EXCLUSIVE: Stockland Rockhampton's mega expansion plans revealed

IN A move which would transform the precinct, Stockland Rockhampton has applied for a multi-million dollar extension to the centre.

Plans submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council reveal the company hopes to connect the existing building with an expanded cinema complex via a covered mall from The Terrace, introducing dozens of new retail spaces.

The $45 million project, if approved, will see a new entertainment and leisure precinct featuring 11 new food and speciality stores.

The expansion will be built around the existing cinema complex, however, the application includes provision to build a seventh screen at the complex and reconfigure the lobby to bring it up to the same level as the main shopping centre and new walkway.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Included in the expansion will be 15 new car parking spaces, taking the total to over 2800.

Stockland development manager Peter Anderson said the project was based on customer feedback.

"This project will better integrate the cinemas with our first class dining precinct, The Terrace, creating a more vibrant and inviting entertainment and dining experience for our customers to enjoy.”

It will be one of the biggest projects at Stockland Rockhampton since the $120 million redevelopment which saw the original complex joined with a new centre on the old K Mart site via a covered walkway over Moores Creek.

Plans for a $45 million expansion to Stockland Rockhampton. Contributed

The Terrace, a $6.6 million 250-seat dining area, opened in July last year.

Since then the centre has also seen the addition of several major retailers including Harris Scarfe, Universal Store and H&M, set to open later this year.

Mr Anderson said the centre would remain fully operation during the development, with all work scheduled and coordinated to minimise disruption to customers.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the application was a welcome one, sure to bring much excitement for local shoppers.

"I have met with the owners on a number of occasions who have spoken regularly about these plans to expand Stockland and for it to remain their flagship shopping centre in Central Queensland,” she said.

"It's a great show of faith in our community and the timing couldn't be better.”