EXCLUSIVE: Surprise plans proposed for old Bunnings site

WHAT is happening at the old Bunnings?

It’s the question that has been on everyone’s lips since the hardware giant moved up the road to the former Masters site in March 2018.

The Morning Bulletin can exclusively reveal there are plans for the site – in the form of a food and drink outlet.

Elevations for the proposed food pad.

Elevations for the food pad from Yaamba Rd view.

An application for a development permit to construct a 24/7 fast food restaurant with a drive-through facility has been lodged with Rockhampton Regional Council.

The site, 452-488 Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens, is 2.66ha and includes the 8000 sq m enclosed warehouse building.

The application includes details on the site layout, parking and access, landscaping, stormwater management, noise attenuation and engineering report.

The proposed development site is shaded in pic.

The restaurant would be located in a new building, to be constructed in the south-western corner of the site.

It would be built over 2000 sq m and the building would have a gross floor area of 247 sq m.

The development would be accessed via a new roadway on the Yaamba Rd frontage.

The site currently has 270 car parking spaces.

Site plan for the proposed food pad.

The proposed development would remove 29 spaces however 17 new spaces would be built.

The fast food outlet is highway focused and aims to capitalise on the high volume of traffic on Yaamba Rd.

The application does not state who the tenant for the fast food outlet would be.

It is understood a tenant would be secured when the application is approved or the site is constructed.

Plans for the fast food building.

The application notes the owners are actively seeking new tenants for the retail showroom.

The proposed restaurant would not compromise access or use of the existing warehouse.

The former Bunnings Warehouse has been listed for rent since June 2019.

It remains advertised for around $600,000 per year as a “prime retail space”.

The site sold to a Sydney-based company, Brownfields Nominees Pty Ltd, in November 2018 for $9.9 million.

Excerpt from the landscape plan.

The development application was submitted by Reel Planning Pty Ltd and required an application of $3,143.

The proposal is now being assessed by council officers and is yet to be approved.

