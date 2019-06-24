EXCLUSIVE: Why the Bayton Award changed

EVOLVING: Local artist Erin Dunne with her Bayton Award-winning work Songs of Suburbia and Subtropical Poems.

EVOLVING: Local artist Erin Dunne with her Bayton Award-winning work Songs of Suburbia and Subtropical Poems. Russell Prothero

ROCKHAMPTON Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovic says the Bayton Award is changing with the times.

Ms Acimovic said the Bayton Award has been evolving since its inception in 2012 as an initiative of the Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust.

WATCH: Young budding artist interviews Bayton Award winner

"It is now a nationally recognised competition and much sought-after by CQ artists, with increasing numbers submitting works,” she said.

READ MORE: Delve in to Dunne's world through her award winning artwork

"With the increase in interest, and as the style of contemporary art evolves, comes an increase in significance of the award and also in the depth of work entered. The Award is responding to this by incremental improvements in the way it is administered.

"For example, originally all Bayton Award entries were selected for exhibition but this has evolved to a competition that, while still open to all CQ artists, now has a shortlisting/finalist selection process.

"This time 54 entries were received with 25 selected as finalists, compared to the first Bayton Award (2012) where all 46 entries received were included in the exhibition.

"Similarly the prize package value has been increased from a $5000 non-acquisitive prize to being acquisitive, and including an exhibition in the new Rockhampton Art Gallery, to the total value (in cash and in-kind) of about $17,000.

"These improvements are aimed to further increase not only the public profile of the Bayton Award but also the profile among artists.”

The finalists for the Bayton Award 2019 are:

Ainslie Mcmahon

Andrea Chapman

Anitha Menon

Belinda Mcgrath

Belynda Waugh

Cajetan Goves

Carmen Beezley-drake

Catherine Boreham

Christine Holden

Emma Ward

Erin Dunne

Veronika Zeil

William Debois

Yvonne Moloney-law

Geoffrey Head

Karen Stephens

Maree Purnell

Michele Kershaw

Michelle Black

Nanette Balchin

Nora Hanasy

Peta Lloyd

Rosemary Anderson

Sarah Larsen

Sue Kraatz