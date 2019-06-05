Ex-coach rips Tiger over sex scandal

Tiger Woods has come in for criticism. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has come in for criticism. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

THE heat is back on in the battle between Tiger Woods and his former coach Hank Haney.

Haney shot back to golfing relevance last week with controversial comments about the LPGA Tour that saw him labelled sexist and racist and earned him a suspension from his commentary role with US radio station SiriusXM.

Asked about it Woods, who is positively frosty towards his former coach, stuck the boot in.

"He deserved it," Woods said. "Just can't look at life like that. And he obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved."

Now Haney has hit back, slamming the Masters Champion and questioning how he is a "moral authority" on women, given Woods' well-documented past of cheating on his wife.

"Amazing how @tigerwoods now has become the moral authority on issues pertaining to women," Haney wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"I spent 6 great years coaching Tiger, and not one time did he ever hear me utter one sexist or racist word. Now, in addition to being a 15 time major champion, I guess he thinks he's also a mind reader? #glasshouses."

Haney joked last week on his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel show that a Korean would likely win the US Women's Open.

Hank Haney has taken aim at his former client. (Photo by Athit Perawongmetha/Getty Images)

"I'm gonna predict a Korean (wins)," Haney said on the show.

"I couldn't name you six players on the LPGA Tour. Maybe I could. Well … I'd go with Lee. If I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right."

In a statement, SiriusXM criticised Haney's comments as offensive and said it had suspended him "at the PGA Tour's instruction."

Haney also was criticised by LPGA Tour player Michelle Wie, who wrote: "Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank … shame on you."

Haney later issued an apology and accepted the suspension from his show, which he co-hosts with fellow golf instructor and business partner Steve Johnson.

"My prediction that a Korean woman would be atop the leaderboard at the Women's US Open was based on statistics and facts," he tweeted last week.

"Korean women are absolutely dominating the LPGA Tour. If you asked me again my answer would be the same but worded more carefully."

As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out. https://t.co/P18JByTosN — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) 29 May 2019

But Haney doubled down on the comments after Jeongeun Lee6 won the tournament, tweeting and quickly deleting that he "knew a Lee would win."

It's not the first time Woods and Haney have criticised each other. Haney released a tell-all book in 2012 called The Big Miss that angered Woods.

"I think it's unprofessional and very disappointing," Woods told ESPN.com at the time. "Especially because it's someone I worked with and trusted as a friend."