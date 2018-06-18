Excruciatingly slow progress towards Rookwood Weir agreement

STILL WAITING: In Rockhampton in April for the announcement on funding Rookwood Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud and Deputy PM Michael McCormack.

THINGS were looking so promising after the State and Federal Governments pledged to get on with building Rookwood Weir.

But another month has rolled by and people continue to wonder just what the hold up is as government bureaucrats thrash out the details of sharing the operating costs of Rookwood.

Minister for Infrastructure Michael McCormack's spokesperson said his discussions with the Queensland Government continued to be ongoing and productive with information exchanged on potential arrangements to share ownership and operation of the weir (as requested by Queensland's Premier).

"Discussions are now focussing on the detail around these arrangements. Residents of Central Queensland can be assured that the Australian Government is working hard to settle this matter in the shortest possible time frame so construction can commence,” they said.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham was committed to ensuring the project was 'shovel ready'.

"SunWater will be constructing and operating the weir, and preparatory activities are already underway,” he said.