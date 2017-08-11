27°
News

'Excuse me driver, I'm about to have sex': Rocky student shock

Amber Hooker
| 11th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
DRIVER SHOCK: Phil Young of Young's Bus Service is frustrated by the behaviour of some children on his coaches.
DRIVER SHOCK: Phil Young of Young's Bus Service is frustrated by the behaviour of some children on his coaches. Chris Ison ROK100817cbus3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BARELY a teenager and about to lose her virginity, a Year 8 student jumped on the bus and told the driver she was going to have sex for the first time.

Young's Bus Service owner Phil Young was shocked, ill-equipped to deal with the growing spate of social problems children are bringing on board public transport.

"What makes a girl come to a total stranger, and say she is going to have sex for the first time and 'what do you think about it?'," the Rockhampton businessman asked of the recent incident.

"I said 'you shouldn't, and go home to your parents and talk about it'.

"This student did not know me from a bar of soap, I was stunned, I thought I had been set up and I was worried.

"That one still rocked me a bit because of the circumstances and the age of the girl."

Mr Young tells of young boy, only eight years old, who raced across four lanes of traffic, hailed the driver and told him his mother was "jacking up".

It comes as bullying, violence, drug use and sex talk are becoming the norm as drivers cart our region's school children from troubled homes, to school and back.

READ | Drug plague: CQ schools' alarmingly young drug offenders

REVEALED | Staggering number of weapons in CQ schools

"Parents would cringe with what the children would come out and tell you," Mr Young said.

In the business for decades, Mr Young said anecdotal evidence reveals primary school children are more deeply affected than older students.

He shared the untold story he and his staff face daily after The Morning Bulletin reported children were involved with drugs as early as Year 3, and Prep-aged children had drawn weapons at school.

This is evidenced in Department of Education data, which Mr Young said accurately reflects the situation faced when transporting children from troubled homes to school and back.

Queensland Education data reveals Central Queensland students were involved with drugs as early as Year 3.
Queensland Education data reveals Central Queensland students were involved with drugs as early as Year 3. Centro

Young's fleet of 38 buses travel about 1.7 million kilometres each year between Mount Morgan, the Rockhampton region and Capricorn Coast.

Mr Young said while his drivers' priority was to provide safe transport, they were struggling to cope with the extra baggage.

He said while buses had proven to be the "safest form of travel", drivers were increasingly faced with challenges outside their regular duties.

Mr Young said suspensions, misconduct and "fraud fare evasion" also created a difficult situation for bus drivers, who are bound by a "no child gets left behind" principle - noting it was not a "policy".

He explained bus drivers are obliged to follow a code of conduct, and this often resulted in abuse from both parents and students.

He noted it is an offence to travel on public transport without paying a fare, and was a breach of the code of conduct for school students travelling on buses.

Their only recourse though is to send letters home, which Mr Young said is often ineffective, and he frequently results in parents calling with claims their child has been "mistreated".

 

"If a child has accidentally forgotten their bus pass or has insufficient funds we'll always let them on but if this behaviour repeats, we have no choice but to file a misconduct incident," he said.

"We have found most of the times the child is not at fault but their parents fail to take responsibility for filing out the necessary paperwork or giving the child money.

"Some parents don't dig deep enough, they get on the phone and give you a serve, and it's not true what the kids are telling their parents."

There was a total of 73,416 suspensions from Prep to Year 12 across Central Queensland last year.

READ | CQ overlooked for potentially life-saving child safety task force

Tens-of-thousands of Central Queensland children are suspended each year, presenting a challenge to the region&#39;s major bus service.
Tens-of-thousands of Central Queensland children are suspended each year, presenting a challenge to the region's major bus service. BrianAJackson

Mr Young said there was a growing problem where parents leave young children by the side of the road to be picked up, even when they are excluded from school.

"The driver will pick them up, but we take them to school and follow the usual process to try and contact the parents or the school, and say 'you have to pick your kid up, he has been suspended'," he said.

"It gets tricky, because of your duty of care, and you can't drive past those kids that have been suspended, but it's very difficult... the onus comes directly back on the driver."

All of this, compacted by children repeatedly catching the bus without paying, has Mr Young with a myriad of problems and desperate for answers.

He believes much of the onus comes back on the parents, some of whom are responsive, others "couldn't care less".

"Nowadays these kids have a lot of pressure placed on them," he said.

"The good times are gone, the kids this day and age are more life aware, through education.

"We notice every year go by there's something different in the behaviour we strike and go, 'how do we handle this?'.

"We are a bus operator, we are not equipped to handle this sort of stuff we are faced with," he said.

"There are other areas where these families can get the help for these kids, we don't have that skill level in that area.

"Our profession is driving buses and trying to keep people safe, but not all the other issues."

OUR KIDS, OUR FUTURE | The Morning Bulletin campaign to protect our children:

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  behaviour business child safety crime department of transport our kids our future public transport young's bus service

GKI developer's casino dream alive as critical deadline looms

GKI developer's casino dream alive as critical deadline...

TOWER Holdings refuses to give up on its $600 million Great Keppel Island project even as the September deadline for development approvals approaches.

Sex worker reveals Rocky's dirty secret putting people at risk

A sex worker claims foreigners are running the industry into the ground.

Industry veteran struggling to make end's meet

Fire destroys CQ house, patient taken to hospital

Four fire crews were needed to extinguish a blaze in Central Queensland overnight.

Blaze threatens neighbouring properties as firies launch into action

'Waste of taxpayers' money': MPs call for funding to be spent elsewhere

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said money for the $122m postal-plebiscite on same-sex marriage could be better spent on things like aged care.

The same-sex debate wages on ahead of Coaltion's $122M postal vote spend

Local Partners

Calling all young budding inventors in Capricornia

Children from the Country Coast and Capricornia are invited to be a part of Origin's littleBIGideas.

Grim reading: Highest number of Rocky people crushed by debt in years

TIMES ARE TOUGH: Personal insolvencies are on the rise in Rockhampton.

Financial strife for CQ residents as debt piles up.

ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

Chart-topping band can't wait for a weekend in the sun

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

No faith or favour for Survivor star

MELBOURNE flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

REVIEW: Is War for the Planet of the Apes blockbuster or Bible epic?

HAIL CASEAR: Andy Serkis reaches the end of the road as ape leader Caesar in War for the Planet of the Apes.

REVIEWER Matthew Pearce looks at War for the Planet of the Apes

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

IT FEELS LIKE HOME. EVERYTHING THAT YOU NEED. $649,000 NEG.

6 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $649,000

As soon as you walk into this beautiful home you will feel and you will love the ambience of this property. Superbly finished throughout this spectacular home is...

10 mins from the Beach + All the Extras!

34 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Boasting a spacious floor plan and a magnitude of extras this home has been designed with the whole family in mind! Just 10 minutes from Lammermoor beach and...

Returning $520p/w for the Next 12 Months!

902 The Edge Apartments, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $449,000

Perched on the ninth floor with unrestricted North facing views of the river and surrounds is this beautifully appointed apartment awaiting your inspection. The...

Walk to major shopping, Doctors, Restaurants

7 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

If you have been looking for a beautiful home with-in walking distance to major shopping centres, doctors, restaurants then this home is a must for you to Inspect.

Fabulous Lowset Brick/Amazing Views/Perfect Private Setting - Just Off Feez Street - Selling Now!

406 Feez Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

What a fantastic Property - a brilliant elevated location with stunning city and panoramic views, 760m2 block, superb lowset brick home and easy care landscaped...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 6 $649,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

111 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $529,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

A third of an acre!

20C Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

Residential Land Large 1,463m2 block with ocean views. Enough room to build your dream ... $140,000

Large 1,463m2 block with ocean views. Enough room to build your dream home, big shed and plenty of room for the kids. Owner is looking for a quick sale!

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rocky developer pours 'millions' into failed estate dream

KEEN TO BUILD: Developer Paul Czislowski and Michael Magill on site in Mount Morgan. Paul says the town's revitalisation should be fast tracked

It was his last shot at extending the plans for a massive estate

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience