Excuses not accepted for drugs and knife in backpack

Christine Mckee
24th Jan 2019 6:00 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON man has been convicted after being caught with 2gms of cannabis and a knife in his backpack while police were patrolling Bolsover St early in the morning.

It was at 4.15am on January 5 when police saw the defendant, Warren Michael Sommerville walking along the street unsteadily.

The 46-year-old told police he was going "to the servo".

But Sommerville appeared nervous and police searched his backpack.

The distinct smell of cannabis came from inside.

Police discovered 2g of cannabis and a Zeus flip knife inside the bag. Sommerville admitted to regularly smoking joints but denied any knowledge of the cannabis.

He accepted responsibility for it being in his bag and said the knife had been used to cut whipper snipper cord the day before.

Sommerville offered nothing in his own defence and was fined $500 each for the drugs and the knife.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke told him to do something about his drug habit or prepare to go to jail.

drugs charges rockhampton magistrates court warren sommerville
