RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifts an exhausted firefighter. Picture: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Exhausted firefighter airlifted to hospital

10th Nov 2019 7:19 AM
AN EXHAUSTED firefighter has been airlifted to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue overnight.

A spokesperson for the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue said the firefighter had been suffering heat exhaustion.

It's believed the man, aged in his 20s, had been fighting a bushfire in the Somerset region to the west of the Sunshine Coast.

The aeromedical crew was called into action about 8pm last night (November 9).

The firefighter was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, under the care of the LifeFlight critical care doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic.

He was transported in a stable condition.

