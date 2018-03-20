Exhausted, injured, dead: Alleged CQ bat abuse investigated

Bats in Duaringa flying across during the day and night.

Bats in Duaringa flying across during the day and night. Warren Wright

"ANIMAL welfare concerns" have halted the dispersal of flying foxes in Duaringa this week after alleged human interference.

Central Highlands mayor Kerry Hayes said he was "extremely disappointed that the thoughtless actions of a few may have now caused extended distress for the animals and the community".

Cr Hayes last week said he had learned of the alleged interference of the flying fox colony using methods "outside the Queensland Government's code of practice" which caused "immense distress to the flying foxes".

"Our rangers, accompanied by a wildlife carer, visited Duaringa (Friday) to assess the situation and were, quite frankly, appalled at the condition these animals have been reduced to with many exhausted, injured and dead," he said.

While Cr Hayes did not specify what had happened to the flying fox colony, he said "very serious allegations of animal welfare breaches" would be fully investigated by council and the State Government.

"I want to be quite clear that I do not dispute that large colonies of flying foxes in an urban area are terribly annoying and a huge concern for people, but that does not mean anyone can just take it into their own hands to get rid of them."

On March 12, The Morning Bulletin reported thousands of bats had inundated the town, about 100km west of Rockhampton, since December last year.

Cr Hayes said flying foxes are vulnerable, protected Australian wildlife; closely regulated by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (DEHP).

"It is simply against the law to interfere with them," he said.

"The actions in Duaringa are unhelpful, cruel and make the task for our properly trained rangers even more difficult.

"When the animals are in this condition council is not allowed under the code of practice to conduct dispersal activities because the flying foxes are too weak to fly and leave the roost to find alternative roosting places.

"The advice I have received is the colony must be left alone for a week to recover and the dispersal activity will then be reassessed."

Cr Hayes has warned anyone found to be in "breach of the legislation protecting these animals may face penalties".