Exhibition displays moving images at Rockhampton Art Gallery

AN ALTERNATIVE SIDE: Cr. Rose Swadling at the Rockhampton Art Gallery which has just opened a new exhibition. Chris Ison ROK220618cart1

MOVING video and imagery is the focus of a new exhibition showing now at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Moving Around: moving images from Rockhampton Art Gallery Collection will bring to life the gallery's selection of works from its new media collection.

A still from the exhibition Moving Around at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Chris Ison ROK220618movingaround

The exhibition showcases contemporary art through video art, which was first introduced at the gallery in 2004 with Inertia 1998 by Iwasaki Masashi.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's community services committee, Cr Rose Swadling said the exhibition showed an alternative side to Rockhampton Art Gallery.

"Over the past 50 years we have become familiar with some of the 2,000 plus artworks in the Rockhampton Art Gallery collection, and more often than not, our familiarity is to the Modernist painting collection,” Cr Swadling said.

"Moving Around brings to light an alternative side to Rockhampton Art Gallery.”

"For the first time Rockhampton Art Gallery brings together the moving image works held in the permanent collection, presenting a snap shot of the growth and development of moving image in the last 15 years.”

Another piece from Rockhampton's stunning collection. Chris Ison ROK220618movingaround

Daniel McKewen's work called Running Men 2008 - 2014 (which was acquired in 2015), Iwasaki Masashi's Inertia 1998 are just some of the works on display.

Moving Around: Moving images from Rockhampton Art Gallery Collection is on display from June 23 to August 19.