GAME ON: Kirralee Costello, Flynn Kelso, Jaymon Bob and Jaya Acutt will play in the exhibition touch game at Browne Park.
Exhibition game in Rocky to showcase CQ touch talent

9th Aug 2019 5:24 PM
TOUCH: Rockhampton's rising stars Jaymon Bob and Flynn Kelso cannot wait to face off in an exhibition game at Browne Park tomorrow.

The contest, between the Indigenous and All Stars teams, will be played at the rugby league headquarters before the Intrust Super Cup clash between the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras and the Townsville Blackhawks.

It was organised by Central Queensland Touch's Tracy Upton, who was keen to turn the spotlight on the region's vast talent.

"We just want to promote our up and coming stars,” she said.

"Most of those who will be playing have cracked Queensland or Australian teams, which is pretty good considering most of them are still at school.”

Several NRL Touch Premiership players will also be involved, including Sophie Duff and Jaya Acutt.

Bob is excited to line up with the Indigenous team.

"Representing your culture is one of the best things you can do so that's pretty special,” he said.

"It will be a challenge. The All Stars will be strong across the park but our team looks pretty good.”

Kelso will play with the All Stars, alongside NRL Touch Premiership reps Damon Moore and Jayden Benbow who will feature in next week's grand final in Sydney.

"I think it's going to be a tough game,” Kelso said.

"They're quality opposition but it will be fun playing with and against some of my mates.”

The touch game is at 5pm. The CQ Capras 20s play at 3.30pm, with the ISC game at 6pm.

