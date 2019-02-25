Exhibitions aim to highlight female artists in CQ

CELEBRATING WOMEN: Woorabinda artist Nickeema Williams' exhibition My Home Your Home will be on display at Rockhampton Art Gallery from March 2 - April 21.

CELEBRATE this year's Queensland Women's Week with two extraordinary art exhibitions highlighting the contribution of female artists in Central Queensland.

The exhibitions, House by Erin Dunne and My Home Your Home, project managed by Woorabinda artist and community member Nickeema Williams, will bring to light the works and stories of women living and working in Central Queensland via exhibitions which encourage visitors interaction and engagement with the artworks.

House by Erin Dunne is based around the artist's drawing practice.

Her works look at the way in which memories form the layers of who we are, with people, places and objects connecting us with those memories.

By depicting places and things that evoke cherished recollections, Ms Dunne maps her own family and personal history and shows how memory is a fundamental part of her sense of identity.

Visitors will be encouraged to interact with her art works in a new way, physically navigating their way through the artworks, not just looking at the drawings, but being part of the drawings.

My Home Your Home is a collaboration between artists and community members living in Woorabinda, led by artist Nickeema Williams.

Working alongside Rockhampton Art Gallery curatorial staff, the exhibition will present commissioned installations that speak of home and what is means to the community of Woorabinda.

Specifically created to encourage physical interaction and participation by visitors, the artworks are drawn from the collective efforts of community.

The exhibitions will run together at the Rockhampton Art Gallery from March until April.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Services Committee, Cr Rose Swadling said that Queensland Women's Week recognises and celebrates the achievement of our state's women and girls.

"Everyone has a role to play in creating a Queensland community that respects women, embraces gender equality, and promotes and protects the rights, interests and wellbeing of women and girls, and I feel that there is no better way to do that than with these two exhibitions,” Cr Swadling said.

Queensland Women's Week will be held from March 2 to 10. The exhibitions will be on display at Rockhampton Art Gallery from March 2 to April 21.