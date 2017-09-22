EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Elton John touches down in Mackay

WITH T-MINUS 6 hours until he steps out onto the stage at BB Print Stadium Mackay, Sir Elton John has officially touched down in Mackay.
Exclusive pictures showed music legend boarding a jet bound for the Mackay region at 1pm.
READ MORE: All you need to know before Mackay's Elton John concert
The Daily Mercury tracked his a private jet, a Dassault Falcon 900, through live flight tracking website 'FlightAware' which showed the aircraft heading up the coast towards Mackay with a scheduled arrival of just before 3pm.
Elton John officially touched down at 2.47pm.
The luxurious aircraft, which had a passenger load of 14 people, is owned by ShortStop Jet Charter, a Melbourne based aviation company offering an extensive fleet of business aircraft for corporate, government and private travel.