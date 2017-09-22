32°
News

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Elton John touches down in Mackay

EXCLUSIVE: Elton John kicks off Australian tour.
EXCLUSIVE: Elton John kicks off Australian tour. DIIMEX.COM
Melanie Plane
by

WITH T-MINUS 6 hours until he steps out onto the stage at BB Print Stadium Mackay, Sir Elton John has officially touched down in Mackay. 

Exclusive pictures showed music legend boarding a jet bound for the Mackay region at 1pm.

READ MORE: All you need to know before Mackay's Elton John concert

The Daily Mercury tracked his a private jet, a Dassault Falcon 900, through live flight tracking website 'FlightAware' which showed the aircraft heading up the coast towards Mackay with a scheduled arrival of just before 3pm. 

Elton John officially touched down at 2.47pm. 

The luxurious aircraft, which had a passenger load of 14 people, is owned by ShortStop Jet Charter, a Melbourne based aviation company offering an extensive fleet of business aircraft for corporate, government and private travel.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  elton john 2017 elton john arrival elton john mackay

Mackay Daily Mercury
First look at Rocky's monster croc shot dead

First look at Rocky's monster croc shot dead

Image of Fitzroy River's big croc released to public.

Shock Rocky killing: Years of chaos until new 'Croc Father' emerges

EXPERT OPINION: Koorana Crocodile Farm owner John Lever explains the flow-on effect after the death of Rockhampton's King Croc. Pictured, he feeds one of his bigger crocs. Photo Chris Ison

Local expert says brutal shooting was 'no chance meeting'

'That little boy didn't stand a chance'

Two women died after a car burst into flames after it crashed into a tree with four people inside south of Rolleston.

CQ family ripped apart in highway tragedy

Mining jobs bounce back at one of CQ's largest employers

Dannielle Weston went from bank teller to the face of Hasting Deering's apprenticeship program in 2016 after completing her four-year diesel fitting apprenticeship.

The company needs to fill about 70 positions in Mackay and Rocky

Local Partners