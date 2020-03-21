Exotic dancer’s cocaine addiction comes to end at Rocky airport

Ayse Yasmin Guldur, (pictured) 27, was intercepted at Rockhampton Airport with 7.591g of cocaine on March 28, 2019, along with $450 cash from a drug sale. She was sentenced on March 18, 2020, to two years prison with immediate parole and left Rockhampton court house with her solicitor Doug Winning.

Ayse Yasmin Guldur, (pictured) 27, was intercepted at Rockhampton Airport with 7.591g of cocaine on March 28, 2019, along with $450 cash from a drug sale. She was sentenced on March 18, 2020, to two years prison with immediate parole and left Rockhampton court house with her solicitor Doug Winning.

AFTER looking after her alcoholic mother and doing one year of a nursing degree, a Rockhampton woman turned to using cocaine after being introduced to it while working as an exotic dancer.

Ayse Yasmin Guldur, 27, was then intercepted at Rockhampton Airport with 7.591g of cocaine on March 28, 2019, along with $450 cash from a drug sale.

Guldur, who recently gave birth, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug over two grams, supplying a dangerous drug and possessing proceeds of a drug sale.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent said Guldur told police, who had intercepted her at the airport at 4.36pm on March 28 after a tip off at 4.15pm, that she planned to sell the drugs to her friends.

Defence solicitor Doug Winning said Guldur was introduced to cocaine while she was working as an exotic dancer at Hollywood Showgirls Night Club on the Gold Coast.

He said she moved to ­Rockhampton in March 2017 after a friend got her a job at Zodiac nightclub but left that employment three weeks after these charges were laid.

Mr Winning said Guldur worked in retail until she gave birth in February and planned to return to work soon, as well as resume her studies in nursing.

He said Guldur never knew her father, a Turkish man who had a short relationship with her mother and never accepted paternity of Guldur.

Mr Winning said her mother worked as an assistant nurse in aged care but was unable to work after alcoholism took over her life.

He said the alcoholism was so bad, Guldur’s mother was hospitalised six times.

Mr Winning said his client looked after her mother until she turned 22 and moved to the Gold Coast for study.

He said after a year of study, Guldur returned to her mother’s aid as she underwent rehabilitation.

Mr Winning said when Guldur returned to the Gold Coast, she started working as an exotic dancer and about two years later, she relocated to Rockhampton to work at Zodiac.

“Initially, it was recreational, but by the time she arrived in Rockhanpton, her drug use had become problematic,” he said.

Mr Winning said she had travelled to Brisbane, caught up with friends, and paid $1000 for cocaine.

He said she sold about one gram for $450 to a friend of a friend while down south.

The court heard police detained Guldur as she and her partner were walking towards the baggage carousal.

They found the drugs in five clip seal bags, and cash, in her carry-on bag.

The cocaine weighed 7.591g with 5.397g pure cocaine.

Justice Graeme Crow said Guldur should have known better than to even try cocaine the first time given its highly addictiveness, having looked after her alcohol addict mother and studying nursing.

However, he recognised her rehabilitation efforts which ­included returning negative drug tests and no further offending.

“You have turned a corner,” Justice Crow said.

“You have very good and high prospects of rehabilitation.

“Continue down the same track and stay away from drugs.”

He ordered Guldur to a two-year prison term with immediate parole. Convictions were recorded.