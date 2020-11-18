Expand farm to plate knowledge through hands-on learning

Farm2Plate Exchange 2021 will be hosted at the Scenic Rim on May 18 and 19, providing opportunities to network and experience hands on learning around the farm to plate process.

FARMERS, chefs, tourism and hospitality businesses are invited to expand their knowledge and improve the farm to plate through a two-day conference.

Farm2Plate Exchange 2021 will bring together leaders involved in the producer to consumer value chain from across Australia, working in fields of agriculture, food and beverage manufacturing, regional food distribution, regional food networks, agri and culinary tourism, hospital, economic development and policy making.

The conference will provide opportunities to network and experience hands on learning through workshops led by industry masters, off site farm tours, panel discussions and dinners showcasing food produced in the region.

Regionality, in partnership with Scenic Rim Regional Council, has announced that Farm2Plate Exchange 2021 will be held in the Scenic Rim next May.

Scenic Rim local dairy farmer and agritourism operator Kay Tommerup will be speaking at next year’s event and said it was a privilege for her family to be hosting some of the on-farm events and a local produce dinner at the family property.

“Having been one of the original participants in an agritourism program with Scenic Rim Council and Rose Wright over a decade ago, I know first-hand how adapting farm business with diversified income streams can build resilience and confidence in the future of the family farm,” she said.

“Last year’s exchange was truly inspirational and I’m so looking forward to being surrounded once again with like-minded farmers and producers, learning from such a wealth of knowledge.”

Farmers, chefs, educators and tourism and hospitality businesses, are invited to debate the big ideas over two full conference days on May 18 and 19 with masterclasses conducted either side of these dates.

Hosted by a different region every year, the event is a platform for the development of greater knowledge and deeper understanding of solutions and better approaches to common problems from farm to plate.

