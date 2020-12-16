Expansion works begin at Capricorn Coast art gallery

EXPANSION works of the Fig Tree Galleries in Yeppoon are reportedly progressing well, with construction underway on the new art gallery building.

The expansion and upgrades of the Fig Tree Galleries, formerly known as the Mill Gallery on Normanby St, were made possible after Livingstone Shire Council received $250,000 in funding through Round 4 of the Queensland Government’s Building our Regions program.

The project was also supported by $850,000 from Livingstone Shire Council, bringing total funding to $1.1 million.

Concept image of the Fig Tree Galleries expansion. Picture: Design + Architect

The construction contract for the new gallery building was awarded to a local contractor and is expected to be completed by May 2021.

The completion of the new gallery will create vibrant spaces for artists and visitors to enjoy.

Livingstone shire Mayor Andy Ireland said the new gallery space would build on the Mill Gallery’s existing reputation as a hub for the region’s arts community.

Concept plan of the Fig Tree Galleries expansion. Picture: Design + Architect

“The gallery has played an important role in nurturing the creativity of countless talented individuals while inspiring future generations of artists through their inclusive workshops and exhibitions,” he said.

“This project will also allow us to expand our operations, hosting more local and touring art exhibitions and providing a fresh, contemporary and higher profile arts presence to the community and visitors.

“Council would like to sincerely thank Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, and the Queensland Government for its valued funding support towards this important community project.”

The gallery is expected to support up to 50 local artists by providing a contemporary display space for exhibitions and the opportunity to commercialise their work.

