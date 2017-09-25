34°
Expect delays: Air traffic glitch could impact Rockhampton flyers today

SYSTEM MALFUNCTION: Rockhampton Airport could experience some flight delays this afternoon.
Leighton Smith
by

IN the wake of an air traffic control system fault grounding flights departing Sydney airport, delays are anticipated to flow onto Rockhampton's airport.

Air Services Australia (ASA) said there was a "system software failure" at Sydney's air traffic control at 5:00am this morning resulting in flight cancellations and delays.

They said the glitch had now been resolved but disruptions were expected as airlines dealt with a massive backlog of flights.

General Manager of Regional Development and Aviation, Rockhampton Regional Council, Scott Waters said although departures from Rockhampton are currently unaffected, some delays were anticipated to take place this afternoon.

"As of this morning, the flight delays in Sydney have not had a direct effect on flights from the Rockhampton Airport," Mr Waters said.

"We do anticipate a possible flow on effect later today however we encourage passengers to check with their airline for the most up to date information on their particular flight."

Passengers were been told the system fault is affecting flights around Australia.

If you are scheduled to fly today, contact your airline flight times with your airline or keep an eye on the Rockhampton Airport Website here.

