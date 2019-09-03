Menu
Rockhampton pilots are being urged to attend an important aviation safety briefing next week.
'Expect the unexpected' pilots to be told at safety briefing

Darryn Nufer
3rd Sep 2019 3:36 PM
ROCKHAMPTON pilots are being urged to attend an important aviation safety briefing next week.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority is holding the briefing in Rockhampton to keep local skies accident free.

Pilots will learn the latest in aviation safety as well as refreshing their knowledge and training in key areas.

The theme of the briefing is "expect the unexpected”.

To manage the unexpected, pilots should focus on pre-flight planning, aeronautical decision-making and checklists.

Accident and incident case studies will be worked through to show how planning, good decision making and the effective use of check lists can stop unexpected events becoming accidents.

CASA's Peter Gibson said the briefing offered something for pilots of all ages and skill levels.

"Local pilots have a high level of training and skills and this briefing will make them even safer aviators,” Mr Gibson said.

The Rockhampton aviation safety seminar is being held on Tuesday, September 10, at the Rockhampton Aero Club at 6pm.

People attending are asked to book online at the CASA website.

