Expect world class entertainment in your backyard next year

The Queensland Ballet's Tutus on Tour will arrive in Rockhampton as part of the 2020 See it Live season.

CENTRAL Queensland residents can expect some exciting shows for their 2020 See It Live season program.

With tickets now on sale for shows from some of the best local, state and national performers, the 2020 season features performances including Rockhampton Regional Council’s musical Mamma Mia, Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra’s Rhapsody in Blue, Hit Productions’ The Sapphires, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, Queensland Ballet’s Tutus on Tour and Opera Queensland’s Tosca, to name a few.

Cr Rose Swadling, chair of Rockhampton Regional Council’s Community Services Committee said the season was a great drawcard, bringing theatregoers from all over to see the shows.

“I am very proud that, year after year, Rockhampton Regional Council continues to present such a wide cross section of performances to our community and visitors to our region in the annual See it Live Theatre season,” she said.

“Hand-in-hand with being able to experience these shows live on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre comes the ability for local performers to be directly involved – with many of the shows in the season providing engagement opportunities through workshops etc.

“And of course there is the council-produced musical, Mamma Mia and Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra’s Rhapsody in Blue, both of which feature our own local performers.”

The See It Live Season enables theatregoers to select and save by purchasing a four, six or eight ticket pack.

Up to $12 per ticket can be saved, depending on which shows are selected.

Season brochures can be viewed and downloaded at www.seeitlive.com.au/season2020.

Printed copies are now available from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office.

Phone 4927 4111 for more information.