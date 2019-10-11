Expectations exceeded: Students’ life-changing act

FOR every student at The Hall State School there are more than 1,300 bottle caps, which will be made into prosthetic limbs for children in need.

At the beginning, the students aimed to collect 10,000 bottle caps but after reaching their goal in a week, hauling bags full of plastic lids became their daily routine.

They began collecting bottle caps at the start of term 3 for Melbourne-based charity Envision Hands — in about three months they had collected almost 400,000.

School captain Emily Tweedy said watching the bottle tops roll in was not only exciting, it was an eye-opener.

“Everyone didn’t do it for the award, they did it to help people,” Emily said.

Collecting bottle caps to help children in need was a conversation starter for students who began to look at the bigger picture.

School captain Sam Loughnan said hearing the experiences of children in third world countries made him feel grateful for his lifestyle.

“It made everyone wake up to how fortunate we are,” Sam said.

In four weeks the students collected 50,000 bottle tops and by the end of term 3 they had 250,000 — they were “excited” to reach about 400,000.

The final count, which took several days, showed the class who collected the most bottle caps had 74,991 and more than 66,000 came from community donations.

Classroom teacher and bottle cap collection organiser Emily Leschke said the community and school worked together to achieve an “overwhelming” result.

“It really united the community,” Ms Leschke said.

“It was a great chance to help people by collecting bottle caps.”

The project was initially just for students but it wasn’t long before the school became a collection point for all.

She said students had to go to the office multiple times a day to collect donated bottle tops.

After being piled in the back of classrooms, the bottle tops were loaded into a truck ahead of the interstate journey.

Once delivered to Envision Hands, the bottle tops will become filament, plastic used in 3D printers, which will make prosthetic limbs.

The not-for-profit aims to make 100 hands for children.

Sam couldn’t imagine the challenges children requiring prosthetic limbs face but he was happy to help kids in need.

“It would be incredibly tough,” he said.

After months of collecting bottle caps and hours of counting them, the students said goodbye to their collection with hopeful hearts their donation would make a change.