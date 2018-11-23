Experience and grit: CQ Capras sign former Rabbitoh

CQ Capras new recruit Eddy Pettybourne, pictured in 2012, played 91 games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras' newest recruit made his NRL debut against the club's head coach, David Faiumu, more than a decade ago.

Hard-hitting forward Eddy Pettybourne turned out for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 19 of 2007, lining up against Faiumu and his North Queensland Cowboys teammates.

Faiumu remembers his then 19-year-old opponent as a tough, hard-working player who was able to get his team on the front foot.

Those traits have become the cornerstone of Pettybourne's game, who comes to the Capras with more than 160 first-grade games under his belt.

The 30-year-old powerhouse forward, who also had stints with the Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers, this year played for Toulouse Olympique in the Betfred Championship.

Eddy Pettybourne during a Gold Coast Titans training session in 2017. DAVE HUNT

Faiumu said Pettybourne texted him several weeks ago, asking if he was looking for any forwards.

"It's all happened pretty quickly,” Faiumu said.

"Eddy's got a fair bit of experience. He's played in some big matches and will bring that big-game experience, as well as his professionalism, grit and a hard edge.

"He'll stiffen up the middle for us and help keep things nice and tight.

"He'll show the boys a certain way of playing football and hopefully that becomes contagious.”

Pettybourne got to meet his new teammates at his first training session last night.

He adds to the 300-plus games of NRL experience that former Origin star Dave Taylor and marquee signing and ex-Manly Sea Eagle Matt Wright bring to the club.

Faiumu said his recruitment was effectively complete, bar a few local players he planned to sign in the next couple of weeks.

"There's a good feel around training. Everyone's buzzing and putting in a massive effort,” he said.

In more exciting news, an agreement was announced yesterday under which the CQ Capras will use CQUniversity's Rockhampton North campus's sporting and fitness facilities for pre-season and in-season training.

CQ Capras players Harrison McIndoe (left) and Brodee Barrett try out the equipment under the watchful eye of Capras head coach David Faiumu, CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor (Rockhampton region) Kim Harrington, Capras CEO Peter White and Capras under-20 coach Damien Seibold. Jann Houley

Out-of-town players will also be able to live at the Capricornia College when they are in Rockhampton for training or for the full season.

CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor (Rockhampton region) Kim Harrington welcomed the chance to forge even stronger links with the CQ Capras.

"In previous seasons, some of our exercise and fitness academics and students have worked alongside the Capras coaching staff,” she said.

"We are happy that we can continue our close ties to the Capras by having the team here on campus using our great facilities.”

Capras CEO Peter White said the club was extremely excited to have access to top-quality training venues.

"CQUni will become a home away from home for our players and coaching staff, where we can really capitalise and benefit on the excellent facilities available,” he said.

"We are also very grateful for the accommodation option offered to us by the Capricornia College. It is vitally important that our players are able to access quality, healthy menus to ensure they are fuelled right and fully recover from each training session and can stay in a fully secured, safe environment.”

The Capras represent the Central Queensland region from Bundaberg and Gladstone in the south, Emerald, Blackwater and Longreach in the west and Clermont in the north, an area covering more than 500,000 square kilometres.