Experience the stations of the cross

LIGHT: If you haven't yet seen it, here's a teaser of the Stations of the Cross exhibit at South Rockhampton Uniting Church. South Rockhampton Uniting Church

STATIONS of the Cross is a series of 15 images portraying events in the Passion of Christ, from his condemnation by Pontius Pilate to his entombment.

Responding to the religious narrative, members (and friends) of the Uniting Church in Australia Parish of Rockhampton South have contributed artworks relating to each of the 15 stations.

Viewing at South Rockhampton Uniting Church was held during Holy Week. This afternoon from 3pm to 6pm is your last chance to experience this amazing diversity of perspective.

Inquiries to 49226414.