'Experimenting' drug user avoids $7000 fine and imprisonment

A YOUNG man who was facing having to pay a $7000 fine or 50 days' prison for failing to stop after directed by police and drove through a stop sign was 'experimenting with drugs' at the time.

Luke William Garratt pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of failing to stop a motor vehicle as soon as reasonably practical.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said a police dog squad attempted to intercept Garratt when he was driving on Ford St, Berserker, at 9.37pm on May 27.

He said police activated lights and sirens and Garratt turned up Richmond St and drove through a stop sign.

Constable Rumford said police stopped pursuit of Garratt.

When police caught up with Garratt at a later date, he told them he did not know why he didn't stop.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it was "unfathomable” why Garratt decided not to stop.

"Anything can happen when you go through a stop sign,” he said.

"You can end up killing people.”

Defence lawyer Megan Jones said Garratt was not in a position to pay such a large fine.

She said he told her "it was the biggest mistake of his life”.

Ms Jones said Garratt was experimenting with drugs at the time and when his mother found out, she took over his finances and was helping him get back "on the straight and narrow”.

She said Garratt has epilepsy which made it hard to obtain work.

Ms Beckinsale sentenced Garratt to two years' probation with no conviction recorded and disqualified him from driving for two years.