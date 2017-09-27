34°
News

Expert advice as Shoalwater smoke covers CQ

POOR VISIBILITY: Smoke haze blanketed Rockhampton last Sunday. Frazer Pearce
Leighton Smith
by

CQ CONTINUES to be blanketed by smoke from fires burning at Shoalwater Bay training facility.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed yesterday they were working with the Australian Defence Force to tackle the fire.

"This fire is burning within containment lines in an inaccessible area and is posing no threat to property at this time," they said.

"The fire has been burning for several weeks and residents in the Yeppoon, Rockhampton and Gladstone regions can expect a thick smoke haze, which could reduce visibility.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors, switch their air conditioners to 'recirculate', reduce their outdoor activities and keep medications close by."

Topics:  fire queensland fire and emergency services shoalwater bay

