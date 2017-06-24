26°
Expert advice: How job seekers can prepare for $21b Adani mine

Matty Holdsworth
| 24th Jun 2017 1:46 PM

AS ADANI'S long awaited arrival becomes closer to reality, Central Queensland businesses should be considering the employment and skills requirements for the mining giant.

That is the view of CQUniversity professor John Rolfe who believes the potential benefits of the $21 billion project are worthy.

Though the region's businesses should wait with bated-breath for the commencement of the project, it should be in the forefront of their minds.

 

JOBS: List of total workforce skills over the years with the Adani Carmichael Mine project.
JOBS: List of total workforce skills over the years with the Adani Carmichael Mine project. Contributed

"Yes, the project faces a large number of pressures, so I expect that most businesses are waiting for final confirmation," the professor of resource economics said.

"The most visible employment benefits of the project will be the direct workforce employed, but the supply chain employment will be just as big, and there will be an even larger impact through the construction phase.

"This means that the employment and skills needs will be quite varied, but in line with the current demands for skills in the Bowen Basin."

 

CQUniversity professor John Rolfe.
CQUniversity professor John Rolfe. Contributed

Prof Rolfe said previous mining booms in 2003-2007 and 2009-2012 showed that the demand for skilled workers would come quickly once the Adani project commenced.

"In terms of employment effects, the rapid growth (during the previous mining booms) did expose some labour shortages which were often addressed by FIFO arrangements," he said.

"There is some capacity within the current labour market at present, but for a large project like Adani there should be enough demand to soak that up."

 

Adani map.
Adani map. Adani

CQUniversity Pro Vice-Chancellor for VET Operations and Growth Peter Heilbuth said the Adani project presented a significant opportunity to boost employment in the CQ region.

"Should the mine go ahead, and currently there is every indication it will, this will provide great opportunities for local job seekers and those leaving school who want to upskill," Mr Heilbuth said.

"CQUniversity, with its TAFE campuses spread throughout the region, is well placed to support the mine and deliver training to locals."

CQUniversity offers competency-based trade training at its CQ campuses, in the areas of construction, refrigeration, automotive mechanical, diesel fitting, electrical instrumentation and metal fabrication and can specialise in apprentice training.

Mr Heilbuth highlighted a recent Skilling Australia report which claimed TAFE graduates are employed faster and paid more. The report revealed that the highest-paid graduate was an electrical qualification, with a mean starting salary of $84,500.

It also found that overall, workers with certificate and diploma qualifications had median full-time wages of $56,000 when compared to university graduates who had a mean starting salary of $54,000.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adani cquni john rolfe mining rockhampton

