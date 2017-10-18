EXPERT: Big wet isn't done with CQ yet, heavy falls ahead

Louise Goodger shared this photo of 120mm in Rockhampton overnight to 6am today.

MORE than 150mm has already fallen over parts of Central Queensland, but this could crack 200mm by the day's end.

While the weather has eased to showers over the past few hours, Bureau of Meteorology expert Harry Clark said Central Queensland can expect about 50mm today into the night.

The meteorologist said a a large area of rain sitting over the Gladstone region is expected to travel slowly north from this afternoon.

The BOM recorded 102mm in 24 hours to 9am today, but individual reports of more than 150mm have been posted on social media.

Mr Clark said while the severe weather warning has been cancelled for the Capricornia region, CQ can still expect more than 50mm today into the night.

"We have only seen showers for the last few hours,” Mr Clark said this afternoon.

"There is still a fairly large area of rain to the south, we do expect a trough to move slowly north into tomorrow.

"There's a chance rain will redevelop tonight or this afternoon as it moves north... Rockhampton could see some further heavy falls.

"There's a bit of uncertainty as to where the heavier falls will be, but Rockhampton in general isn't expecting those dangerous falls to 120-150mm.

"In saying that we have cancelled the severe weather warning for the heavier falls.”

A large area of rain sitting over Gladstone is expected to track north throughout the afternoon and tonight. Rainfall radar as of 2.15pm. BOM

A wind warning is current for Capricornia today, with easterly winds of 15-25knots, and up to 30knots off shore.

Mr Clark warned conditions on the water are "not very nice”, with seas and swells of 2.5m.

"Tomorrow the wind will drop, but still remain 20-25knots.

A severe weather warning remains in place from Gladstone south to Bundaberg, and north from Townsville down to Mackay.

Mr Clark said the BOM is not currently concerned for the Fitzroy River, despite heavy falls overnight.

He said they hadn't seen responses in inland creeks as most of the rainfall pummelled coastal areas.

Some inland catchments have received about 50mm, but there was "nothing of concern at this stage”.

The BOM have issued flood warnings for areas in and around Gladstone and Bundaberg.

