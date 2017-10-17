Expert explains: Wild weather's imminent impact on Central Qld

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman outlines what the Capricornia region can expect as wild weather tracks north. PICTURED: Agnes Waters artist Ruth Walmsley posted these photos on Facebook this morning saying she had over 12ins since yesterday and with the massive storm last night! Roads closed to North and South of us right now for a little while. Hunkered down with lots food

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman outlines what the Capricornia region can expect as wild weather tracks north. PICTURED: Agnes Waters artist Ruth Walmsley posted these photos on Facebook this morning saying she had over 12ins since yesterday and with the massive storm last night! Roads closed to North and South of us right now for a little while. Hunkered down with lots food Ruth Walmsley

CAPRICORNIA has only had a taste of the wild weather with experts warning the worst is yet to come.

The storm system which has dumped hundreds of millimetres on some Queensland townships to the south is forecast to hit its hardest from this evening.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark could not pinpoint the time our heaviest falls are expected, but said the weather would intensify as a coastal trough moves over the region.

A severe weather warning remains in place after it was issued before 6am today.

Scroll down for more in-depth information on flood and wind warnings.

Mr Clark said the coastal trough is currently dropping the heaviest rainfall over Gladstone, but the system is moving slowly to the north and is likely to dump 40-80mm over Rockhampton tomorrow alone.

Yeppoon can expect even heavier falls as these totals increase closer to the coastline, with 50-100mm possible.

"The majority of the rainfall should be today and tomorrow, however on Thursday the focus is a bit further to the north," Mr Clark said.

"Whilst there should still be areas of heavy rain around on Thursday, in Rockhampton and areas further south we expect Thursday onwards to start seeing a greater reduction in the amount of rainfall.

"So just a shower or two on Thursday and a possible shower on Friday.

"So really today and tomorrow are the main days for rainfall in the Rockhampton region."

FLOOD WATCH:

MINOR flood levels are possible in the coming days as a number of catchments, including those which feed into the Fitzroy River, receive heavy rainfalls.

A flood watch for coastal catchments from Gladstone to Caloundra is current, with potential for minor flooding.

A a moderate flood warning is current for the Kolan River and Baffle Creek.

A flood watch is also in place from Bowen down to Hervey Bay.

Catchments in the Flood Watch area are generally wet, particularly areas in the south that received significant rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is expected to develop across the Flood Watch area during the next 24 hours, chiefly overnight tonight, with 6 hourly rainfall totals of 120-180 mm possible.

River level rises above the minor flood level are possible during the next few days.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Mackenzie and Fitzroy Rivers and Shoalwater and Water Park Creeks

Don and Proserpine Rivers

Pioneer River

Connors, Isaac and Styx Rivers and Plane Creek

Calliope River

Boyne River

WIND WARNING:

AVOID getting on the water tomorrow as the Bureau warn of strong winds.

"We are not expecting damaging winds, but we do have a strong wind warning out for the Capricornia coast," Mr ... said.

"That's south-easterly winds of 25-30 knots with the passage of that coastal trough as it pushes through.

"Those winds will persist into tomorrow so not a great day to be heading out on the water.