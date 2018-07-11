Menu
Job hunting Keagan Elder
Expert reveals insight on CQ employment stability

Sean Fox
by
11th Jul 2018 3:00 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON employment expert says he has seen no decline in jobs within the region.

Darryl Lapworth, from CTC Employment in Rockhampton, labelled the current situation in the region as "stable at best”.

He admitted "we haven't seen the economy moving forward so far this year”.

This comes as more than 600 jobs have been advertised on Seek online.

Customer service and communications, hospitality, tradespeople and pharmaceutical jobs were frequently advertised on the site.

Pharmacy Assistant: https://www.seek.com.au/job/36675797?type=standard

Customer Services Administrator: https://www.seek.com.au/job/36680223?type=standard

Mr Lapworth said current job trends surround high skilled tradespeople and professional areas such as the medical care and treatment sectors.

CTC General Manager Darryl Lapworth.
"The other side of the business world probably isn't going as well as we would like - or anybody would like at the moment.

"We still need investment in the community,” Mr Lapworth said.

Mr Lapworth said the organisation was currently working with track workers within the rail corridor maintenance sector.

"Since the rail facility has wound down here in Rockhampton, it certainly has made life a lot tougher for people to get involved,” Mr Lapworth said.

"Unfortunately, they would have to move to the likes of Brisbane to look at those sorts of avenues to get a job in that area.”

Seek jobs

After browsing through the list of jobs available within the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions, the following areas were frequently employable:

  • Customer service and communications;
  • Hospitality;
  • Tradespeople;
  • Pharmaceutical jobs.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

