Smoke billows from the mine at North Goonyella
Smoke billows from the mine at North Goonyella
Environment

Expert team on site to investigate North Goonyella mine fire

11th Oct 2018 8:47 AM
EXCLUSIVE: AN EXPERT team is being assembled ahead of an investigation into the underground fire which ignited late last month at North Goonyella Mine.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the chief inspector of coal mines had advised that a senior inspector and an experienced investigating officer would lead the investigation.

"The investigation will commence once the situation is safely brought under control," he said.

"This is to ensure attention is not diverted from the regulator's priority: the safety of workers."

The mine stopped operations in early September when elevated gas levels were detected, indicating a fire.

At that time, the mine operator removed all workers from underground.

"The mines inspectorate and Peabody Energy have briefed me regularly about the changing situation at the mine," he said.

"In particular measures to ensure the safety of workers."

Mines inspectors have been on site at North Goonyella from last month since the incident began.

The investigation into the nature and cause of the incident will thoroughly consider all relevant sources of evidence and may engage independent expertise.

"The health and safety of mine workers is absolutely paramount," Dr Lynham said.

